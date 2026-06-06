Ex-CIA Official Accused of Creating Fake Secret Program to Steal Millions

A former senior CIA official allegedly fabricated a highly classified intelligence program to funnel government funds into his own account, leading to the seizure of $40 million in gold bars and raising questions about internal oversight at the agency.

A former senior CIA official has been arrested and charged with theft of public money after allegedly creating a fake, highly classified intelligence program to funnel millions of dollars for his personal use.

David J. Rush, who worked in the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology, is accused of constructing what is known as a special access program-a secretive compartment for the most sensitive operations-without proper authorization. According to individuals familiar with the ongoing criminal investigation, Rush read in two colleagues into this sham program, potentially making them unwitting accomplices and ensuring they would not discuss it with others.

He then allegedly persuaded one of those colleagues to transfer millions of dollars to the fake program via a fraudulent government contract. The CIA has placed several officials on leave as the FBI and internal spy agency investigations continue, though their names and positions have not been disclosed.

Rush was arrested following a May 18 FBI raid on his residence, where agents seized 303 gold bars worth approximately $40 million, $2 million in cash, and 35 luxury watches, according to a government affidavit. During a detention hearing in federal court in Alexandria, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Fitzpatrick ordered Rush to remain detained pending trial, ruling that he posed a significant flight risk.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gavin Tisdale described Rush as a "master manipulator" who lied about his background, including claiming to have been a Navy pilot, and argued he was fully capable of skirting rules. Rush's defense attorney, Jessica Carmichael, advocated for home confinement with an ankle monitor, suggesting the allegations were sensational and not directly tied to the single charge of theft of public money. The case raises serious questions about internal security and oversight at the CIA.

It remains unclear how Rush could single-handedly create a special access program-a mechanism typically requiring senior approvals-without detection. It is also unknown whether the two colleagues involved knew the program was fictitious. One person familiar with the probe said the fake operation involved continuity of government initiatives, which are designed to maintain federal operations during catastrophes like nuclear war. Rush allegedly used this fabricated continuity program to convince a defense contractor to purchase large quantities of gold.

Even more striking is that Rush's legitimate duties included involvement in one of the government's most sensitive intelligence-gathering projects, known only to a handful of officials and lawmakers. Details of that separate, real program remain highly classified, and The Washington Post is withholding specifics after U.S. officials warned disclosure could compromise ongoing operations. The bulk of the detention hearing was closed to the public because discussions involved top-secret security clearances and classified information.

Rush has not entered a plea to the charge against him. The science and technology directorate where he served is responsible for developing technical espionage tools to support U.S. spies abroad. The fact that a senior official could allegedly orchestrate such an elaborate scheme within the agency's most secretive channels has prompted concern about the integrity of secrecy guardrails and vetting procedures.

While the criminal probe has uncovered the breadth of Rush's alleged personal enrichment-including the massive gold hoard-it has also highlighted vulnerabilities in the oversight of special access programs, which are intended to be tightly controlled and transparent to a limited chain of command. Investigations by the FBI and the CIA's own security components are continuing, and more officials could face administrative or legal action as a result





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