Joe Kasper urges Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign, citing firings of top leaders and Iran war handling. Department of Defense calls Kasper a “disgruntled former staffer.'

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a Red Cross Care Package Assembly with Military Spouses. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon on November 10, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia.

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday, saying he violated the Constitution by waging war in Iran without congressional authorization and other charges. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is facing a new call to resign Monday, from his former chief of staff, Joe Kasper.

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“Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective,” Kasper told POLITICO. “For that reason and others it’s time for Pete to call it quits. ” In an interview with POLITICO, Kasper, who was Hegseth's chief of staff for the first three months of the Trump administration criticized Hegseth's performance as secretary.

Specifically he took issue with the secretary's choice to fire top military leaders and high ranking Black and female officers as well as his handling of the Iran war. He also said there was no evidence that Pentagon officials who were fired last year for allegedly leaking to the media ever shared material without authorization. The Department of Defense called Kasper a "disgruntled former staffer" in a statement to POLITICO.

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A senior official speaking on behalf of the department said it was not surprising that someone who "could barely survive ninety days in the building—is now peddling made up gossip to the media. ” “Secretary Hegseth is laser focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters, while Mr. Kasper is more focused on rewriting history to cover for his own failed tenure,” the official said in the statement.

Hegseth recently survived a House impeachment effort led by outgoing Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, but he could face another attempt as soon as January when Democrats take control of both chambers of Congress. President Donald Trump has dismissed rumors he wanted to oust Hegseth after the GOP's midterm losses, which some have attributed to the war with Iran.

Now, Kasper tells POLITICO he wants to “speak truth to power," after a video went viral of a sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier warning people around Hegseth to stop laughing during a ceremony on Veterans Day. The incident led Hegseth to award the sentinel a Joint Service Commendation Medal. Kasper, an Air Force veteran and former chief of staff to Rep.

Duncan D. Hunter, first met the secretary around 2010, when Hegseth led Concerned Veterans for America and Kasper worked on Capitol Hill. Kasper later held jobs at the Department of Homeland Security, the Navy and the Air Force during President Donald Trump’s first administration. After Kasper became Hegseth’s chief of staff at the Pentagon, critics told New York Magazine he was often late to meetings and failed to complete key tasks. Kasper called some of the criticism “arbitrary and subjective.

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” After leaving the chief of staff job, he worked as a special government employee on Pentagon advisory boards and became a principal at Ervin Graves Strategy Group. Kasper now chairs the advisory board of publicly traded rare earths company REalloys. FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT: Arctic-like chill with possible snow flurries in Hill CountryMexican forces captured FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive Fausto “El Chapo Isidro” Meza Flores in Sinaloa after an overnight raid.

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