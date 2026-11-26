Andrew Paul Amarillas said he stole between 1 and 2 million rounds of ammunition. In addition to the rocket launchers, he also admitted to stealing several Javelin missile systems, which are portable antitank weapons designed to destroy…

player ready... A former Marine corporal has pleaded guilty to stealing millions of rounds of ammunition and multiple rocket launchers in a years-long scheme to make money.stealing “large quantities of U.S. military ammunition and weapon systems” from Camp Pendleton’s School of Infantry West between 2022 and 2025.

He was, at the time, an ammunition technician specialist. Amarillas said in the agreement that he stole between 1 million and 2 million rounds of ammunition.

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In addition to the rocket launchers, he also admitted to stealing several Javelin missile systems, which are portable antitank weapons designed to destroy low-flying helicopters and other objects. They are manufactured exclusively by Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp. for the U.S. military and cannot be legally possessed by or sold to the public unless demilitarized.