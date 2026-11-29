Former UK Prime Ministers and Chancellors endorse using frozen Russian sovereign wealth to fund Kyiv, with calls for an initial €10 billion tranche.

Senior former British political leaders and military figures are uniting to advocate for the immediate transfer of frozen Russian sovereign assets to Ukraine. This coordinated push aims to provide critical financial support to Kyiv while simultaneously imposing escalating economic penalties on the Kremlin for its ongoing hybrid warfare campaigns against Western nations. The initiative seeks to transform frozen funds into a strategic tool that punishes aggression and sustains Ukrainian resistance.

Proposed Financial Mechanism for Kyiv Aid

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and General David Petraeus are spearheading the recommendation to release an initial €10 billion (£8.4 billion) from the estimated £250 billion (€300 billion) in Russian sovereign money currently held in Western banks. Their proposal outlines a structured approach where this first tranche serves as both immediate aid and a diplomatic signal, with future disbursements contingent upon specific hostile acts committed by Moscow. This mechanism is designed to create a direct link between Russian aggression and financial loss, ensuring that every act of sabotage or threat against NATO allies triggers a tangible economic consequence.

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Military and Political Endorsement Details

The call for action has garnered significant backing from former Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and Lord Cameron, alongside former Chancellors Rachel Reeves and Sir Jeremy Hunt. Sir Tony Radakin and General Petraeus emphasize that Russia's activities, ranging from airspace violations to threats against critical infrastructure, pose serious risks of escalation that must be met with calibrated financial responses. They argue that labeling these actions merely as hybrid warfare obscures their severity, describing them instead as a sustained campaign to weaken European resolve and divide the continent without provoking conventional military retaliation.

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Strategic Rationale and Moral Imperative

Rishi Sunak has publicly stated that seizing Russian funds is both a strategic necessity and a moral obligation, asserting that the move will demonstrate to Vladimir Putin that the West will not allow Ukraine to fail due to resource shortages. He emphasized that this approach is the fairest solution for Western taxpayers who have supported Ukraine for over four years. Sir Jeremy Hunt echoed these sentiments, noting that Putin must be convinced he cannot win the conflict, suggesting that providing funding on this scale is the most effective way to change the dynamics of the war and alter Russian calculations.

Impact on European Stability and Future Actions

Rachel Reeves highlighted the urgency of the situation, stating that the time has come to utilize the €300 billion in frozen Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the resources needed to secure victory. She stressed the importance of the UK working closely with European allies to exhaust all legal and financial avenues for supporting Kyiv. The proposed strategy aims to send a powerful message that Russian actions entail direct financial consequences, creating incentives for the Kremlin to change its behavior. By linking specific hostile acts to further asset seizures, the plan seeks to deter further aggression while maintaining the economic pressure necessary to defend European sovereignty.