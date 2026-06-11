Ex-boyfriend raped and murdered partner after warning police of controlling behavior

A boyfriend raped and murdered his partner less than three weeks after she warned police he was 'controlling' and could 'flip' at any time. Stephen Sexton, 38, strangled Joanna Derkacz, 37, a recruitment consultant, after their relationship broke down.

A boyfriend raped and murdered his partner less than three weeks after she warned police he was 'controlling' and could 'flip' at any time, a court heard today.

Marine engineering worker Stephen Sexton, 38, strangled Joanna Derkacz, 37, a recruitment consultant, after their relationship broke down, jurors were told. Prosecutors allege Sexton, a father of one, fractured her neck with his forearm or the crook of his elbow after subjecting her to 12 months of 'controlling and coercive' behaviour. A court was told Sexton was on police's radar as less than three weeks before Miss Derkacz's death she warned officers he was 'evil'.

Miss Derkacz told police Sexton was 'narcissistic', that 'he doesn't like it when I go out', and said 'he's got this thing where he flips'. There were 'red flags' that were missed by police and officers did not realise 'how far Sexton might go', prosecutors said. Portsmouth Crown Court, Hants, also heard that Sexton has a previous conviction for assaulting his ex-wife and 'had a history of assaulting his previous partners'.

Sexton denies murder, rape, and two counts of coercive or controlling behaviour. Miss Derkacz was found dead at their home in Waterlooville, Hants, on December 28, 2023. She had fractures on both sides of her neck





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Boyfriend Murder Rape Controlling Behavior Warning Police Relationship Broke Down Stephen Sexton Joanna Derkacz Marine Engineering Worker Recruitment Consultant Portsmouth Crown Court Hants December 28 2023 Fractures On Both Sides Of Her Neck Previous Conviction For Assaulting His Ex-Wife History Of Assaulting His Previous Partners

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