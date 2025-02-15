Ex-Boyfriend Abducts Woman From Home After Dispute Over Medication

A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abducting his ex-girlfriend from her mother's home in Oak Park, Illinois, following an argument over medication. Thomas Kozie was apprehended by Illinois State Police after a pursuit that began when Kozie drove away with the woman against her will.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Thomas Kozie, was arrested Friday after police alleged he stole a vehicle and took his ex-girlfriend. According to police, a woman reported around 1 a.m. Friday that her car had been taken from her house on the 100 block of North Kenilworth in Oak Park . The woman told police the vehicle was taken by her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, with her daughter inside.

According to the woman, Kozie had previously agreed to return medication belonging to his ex-girlfriend's mother at their home in Oak Park, a statement from the village of Oak Park. The woman's mother told authorities her daughter was retrieving the medication when Kozie pulled her into the vehicle and fled eastbound on North Boulevard. While in the car, the victim texted her mother stating that she was scared and that Kozie was not stopping or letting her out, authorities said. As Illinois State Police pursued the vehicle, the victim’s phone was flagged to be pinged by authorities, according to a statement from the Village of Oak Park. Approximately 50 minutes after the victim’s mother contacted police, Illinois State Police located the vehicle with the victim inside.There was a nationwide warrant for a probation violation out of Iowa for Kozie in connection to a sexual assault case, police said.The victim did not cooperate with officers, wish to pursue charges or speak with an attorney, police said.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ABDUCTION CRIME DISPUTE EX-BOYFRIEND ILLINOIS OAK PARK POLICE PURSUIT WARRANT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Illinois Governor Pritzker 'Renames' Lake Michigan to 'Lake Illinois' in Trump Video TrollingIllinois Governor J.B. Pritzker poked fun at President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America' by jokingly proclaiming Lake Michigan as 'Lake Illinois'. Pritzker's video announcement, shared on X, included a humorous proclamation and mentions of Google Maps updating the name change and Illinois annexing Green Bay for 'protection'.

Read more »

NFL announces list of 329 prospects invited to NFL Combine: Here are the local tiesHere are the invited players with ties to Illinois and Illinois-area colleges.

Read more »

Live blog: Israel abducts 64 Palestinians after freeing 90 under Gaza dealTruce in Israel's genocidal war on besieged Gaza — that has reportedly left at least 47,035 Palestinians dead — enters its third day even as Israel kills a child in Rafah and abducts dozens in occupied West Bank.

Read more »

Knudsen leads Illinois State against Missouri State after 25-point gameIllinois State hosts the Missouri State Bears after Elyce Knudsen scored 25 points in Illinois State's 78-60 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis. The teams play Sunday for the first time this season. Illinois State is 7-2 against the MVC, and Missouri State is 8-1 against conference opponents.

Read more »

Illinois Republicans Sue to Overturn State Legislative MapRepublican leaders and voters in Illinois have filed a lawsuit challenging the 2021 legislative district map, alleging it was drawn to unfairly favor Democrats. The lawsuit argues the map's unusual district boundaries, known as gerrymandering, violate the state constitution's guarantee of free and equal elections.

Read more »

Ohio State vs Illinois Prediction, Picks & Odds for Today's College Basketball GameOur Ohio State vs. Illinois predictions expect the Buckeyes to keep things close and maybe even play spoiler.

Read more »