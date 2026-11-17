The former Trump official spread inflated numbers about illegal immigration and brushed off Republicans' midterm losses.

President Donald Trump ’s former Border Patrol chief laughed at protesters, mocked New Jersey’s governor and urged young conservatives to “keep the pressure on” to drive more immigrants from the country during a Monday appearance at Rutgers University .

Within minutes of taking the stage at the Douglass Student Center in New Brunswick, Gregory Bovino was shouted down by a handful of protesters who called him a “fascist,” “a Nazi” and “a loser. ” Bovino, whose speech was sponsored by the Rutgers Republicans , laughed at the disruption and left the room briefly as Rutgers Police ordered the hecklers to leave or face arrest.

Also read NJ governor slams GOP club for inviting former Border Patrol leader to speak on campus

He had been the face of the Trump administration’s mass deportation efforts and oversaw the controversial crackdown in Minneapolis. But he was removed from command in January after federal agents shot and killed two protesters, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, in separate incidents. Bovino was reassigned and retired from the Border Patrol in March. One student asked if he could defend the deaths of Pretti and Good.

“Poor decisions come with consequences,” Bovino replied, quickly adding, “What took place is still being sorted out. ” He said the “real victims” in the deportation crackdown were the ICE agents carrying out the mission.

“I love them and salute them. ” More than 200 protesters, some waving banners bearing Good and Pretti’s photos, had gathered outside the center before his remarks to condemn his leadership and aggressive tactics against immigrant communities. When Bovino returned to the stage, he told the few dozen people who remained that “the deck is stacked against young Republicans and conservatives.

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” But they should not feel badly about this month’s midterm elections — what he called “terrible Tuesday” — which swept many Republicans from office across the country, including two U.S. House members from New Jersey.

“You got rid of a whole of RINOs - Republicans in name only,” who have backed away from the mass deportation campaign after Minneapolis, he said. “But the solution is before me right now. It’s the young people. It’s you guys and girls who will take this back and win it,” Bovino said.

Bovino took repeated shots at Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill , whom he referred to as “Sugar Pop” Sherrill and “totalitarian Kim Jong Sherrill” because she criticized the Rutgers Republicans club for inviting him to the campus. In a social media post Monday morning, she suggested people go and ask him why he chose “cruelty over humanity and put Americans’ lives at risk in their own communities.

” Bovino claimed that to have seen studies that show there are 100 million people living in the U.S. illegally, who he blamed for housing prices and other issues.

“The minute all 100 million are deported and taken from American soil, then all those issues - many are solved just like that, overnight,” he said. But that wildly inflated number would represent roughly a third of the country’s population and is disputed as baseless even by groups that advocate for lower rates of immigration. An analysis by the Department of Homeland Security’s statistics office reported there were 11 million unauthorized immigrants in the country in 2022.

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The Center for Immigration Studies pegged the number at 13.5 million as of July and said “claims that there are 100-plus million illegal immigrants have no basis in reality. ” Alan Cummings, a retired teacher and Highland Park resident, scoffed at Bovino’s figures and accused him of misleading students who came to see him.

“I came here with an open mind, but with the off-color jokes and misinformation... you disappoint me so. ” Bovino told reporters after the lecture he would return to his job immediately if he was invited back and Trump resumed mass deportation efforts. He said he had confidence that Trump’s new chief of staff, Stephen Miller, would resume this approach. He disagreed that the election outcomes suggested people did not support the administration’s enforcement approach.

Voters were disappointed because “we didn’t go hard enough on deportations,” he said. The event went on as scheduled Monday night, despite social media scorn from student and community activists and a petition that called on Rutgers to cancel Bovino’s appearance. A spokesperson for Rutgers University said as “a recognized student organization at Rutgers University–New Brunswick,” the Rutgers Republicans are permitted to host guest lectures and other activities.

“Providing space for a student-organized event does not constitute university endorsement of the speaker or the views expressed,” university spokesperson Megan Florance said. The protest drew students from colleges across the state and community activists. Bovino’s “presence on campus feels like a slap in the face to students and to the communities affected by his actions. Rutgers must put students’ safety and security first,” said Dolly Hernandez Medina of Casa Freehold , an immigrants’ rights group.

Kathy Malkiewicz of Highland Park, holding a sign with Renee Good’s photo, said she has felt “amazed, appalled and distressed — you name it — by the activities and the cruelty of ICE and the murders that have been committed. ” She’s “cautiously optimistic” that the situation will improve when Democrats take control of Congress in January.

“But I also think the next couple of years will be very tough because I see no respect for the law,” she said.