Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Fourth Anniversary with Romantic Rome Outing

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead marked their fourth wedding anniversary with affectionate displays in Rome, highlighting their enduring partnership amid past marriages, family growth, and a recent stalking incident involving Ewan. The couple shares a love for a tranquil life split between LA and Scotland.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with a romantic outing in Rome , where they were seen kissing and taking selfies.

The couple, who met on the set of Fargo in 2017, have maintained a strong bond despite their busy careers. Their relationship blossomed after working together, leading to the birth of their son Laurie in June 2021 and their marriage in April 2022. Ewan, known for roles in Trainspotting and Star Wars, was previously married to Eve Mavrakis, with whom he shares four daughters.

Their divorce was finalized in 2020, and Eve has recently listed their former Brentwood mansion for rent. The couple balances their time between Los Angeles and Scotland, with Mary describing their simple life at their orchard-filled home as her idea of heaven. In a separate incident last year, Ewan obtained a restraining order against a woman who claimed an obsessive connection to him, alleging threats and a cross-country journey to his ex-wife's residence on Christmas Eve.

The couple's public affection in Rome showcases their ongoing devotion, with Mary wearing a flowing blue dress and Ewan in casual grey and white attire, embodying a relaxed yet stylish summer look





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Ewan Mcgregor Mary Elizabeth Winstead Anniversary Rome Fargo Birds Of Prey Divorce Eve Mavrakis Restraining Order Stalking Los Angeles Scotland

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Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Fourth Anniversary with Romantic Rome OutingEwan McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead were seen kissing and taking selfies during a romantic trip to Rome to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple, who met on the set of Fargo and married in 2022, enjoyed a sunny day together, with Mary in a blue dress and McGregor in casual attire. The article also covers their blended family, their shared property history, and a recent restraining order against a stalker.

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