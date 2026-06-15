Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Celebrate Fourth Anniversary with Romantic Rome Outing

Ewan McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead were seen kissing and taking selfies during a romantic trip to Rome to mark their fourth wedding anniversary. The couple, who met on the set of Fargo and married in 2022, enjoyed a sunny day together, with Mary in a blue dress and McGregor in casual attire. The article also covers their blended family, their shared property history, and a recent restraining order against a stalker.

Ewan McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead were spotted in Rome , celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary with affection and selfies. The pair, who married in April 2022 after meeting on the set of Fargo in 2017, appeared deeply in love as they kissed and strolled through the Italian city.

Mary, 41, wore a flowing blue dress and flats, while McGregor, 55, kept it casual in a grey t-shirt and white trousers, his tattooed arms visible. Their son Laurie was born in June 2021. The couple previously collaborated on the 2020 DC superhero film Birds of Prey. They split their time between Los Angeles and Scotland, with Mary expressing how much she cherishes their simple life at their home, describing it as heaven with its apple tree, nature, and cooking.

The property in Brentwood, a six-bedroom, seven-bathroom 1930s mansion, was originally purchased by McGregor and his first wife, Eve Mavrakis, in 2002 for about £1.5 million. Following their divorce, which was finalized in August 2020, Eve was awarded the home valued at £4.5 million. She has recently listed it for rent. McGregor's personal life has also included legal challenges.

Last year, he obtained a restraining order against a woman who allegedly made threats and traveled cross-country to his ex-wife's home on Christmas Eve. Court documents stated the woman considered herself his jilted lover and blamed Mary for 'stealing' him. The incident heightened concerns for his safety and that of his family. Mary Elizabeth Winstead, known for films like Sky High, and Ewan McGregor, renowned for Trainspotting and Star Wars, have built a blended family.

McGregor has four daughters from his first marriage: Clara, Esther, and two adopted girls, Jamyan from Mongolia and Anouk. Despite the complexities of their past relationships, the couple continues to maintain a public image of happiness and partnership, often sharing glimpses of their life together on social media and during outings such as this recent trip to Rome





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