EVs to make up 50.5% of total UK car parc by 2034, surpassing petrol and diesel

Manufacturers are investing heavily to drive towards an EV future, with consumer demand rising and longer battery ranges being suggested as the main factors. However, some drivers are still attracted to the traditional combustion engine cars, which accounts for around 55% of all vehicles. EVs are expected to make up around 4.8% of cars on the road.

A market review conducted this week shows that there are now 167 fully electric options available to drivers in showrooms as manufacturers continue to drive towards an EV future.

With the average EV delivering a range of more than 300 miles and most models surpassing UK motorists' typical weekly driving distance, the transition to electric has become increasingly practical. However, despite the growing consumer appetite for EVs, a recent poll revealed that half of the respondents will never consider switching to one. Manufacturers have invested heavily in making EVs more appealing through discounts and increasing the number of brands offering at least one EV.

With government support and continued consumer demand, analysts predict that electrified vehicles will overtake traditional combustion engine cars on the road by 2034, with insurance comparison site Quotezone.co.uk suggesting that EVs will make up 50.5% of the total UK car parc in eight years' time





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Environment Industry Electric Vehicles Manufacturer Investment Consumer Appetite Government Support Consumer Demand Incumbent Vehicles Longer Battery Range

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NYC and LA Are Teaming Up to Fight for EVsAfter the Trump administration turned away from electrification, two of the nation’s biggest governments will advocate for more electric vans, police cars, and eventually, snowplows.

Read more »

Stellantis to Build EVs for Dongfeng in FranceSupport CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. Here we go — the trend of Chinese electric vehicles finding their way into foreign markets continues. Europe is a top focus, of course, since it is both a major auto market and an EV-buying leader. Stellantis is an interesting ...

Read more »

The 2026 Toyota C-HR Feels Like A Misstep In A Pivotal Year For EVsThe C-HR is a fun EV wrapped in an outdated experience. It proves that new doesn't mean compelling.

Read more »

EVs to make up 50.5% of total UK car parc by 2034, surpassing petrol and dieselManufacturers are investing heavily to drive towards an EV future, with consumer demand rising and longer battery ranges being suggested as the main factors. However, some drivers are still attracted to the traditional combustion engine cars, which accounts for around 55% of all vehicles. EVs are expected to make up around 4.8% of cars on the road.

Read more »