EVs Are Cleaner Than Gas Cars. Your ZIP Code Decides By How Much

A new MIT-led study finds EVs beat gas cars on emissions almost everywhere, but your ZIP code and driving habits decide how big the advantage is.

An MIT-led study found EVs usually beat gas cars on emissions, but the advantage varies sharply by location and driving habits.and are generally worse for the environment than anybody thinks.

The usual allegation is that they just move the source of the emissions from the tailpipe to somewhere else. But a growing body of research proves that the people pushing this narrative are just plain wrong. A new MIT-led study, focused on the United States and published incompared with combustion cars. But the savings vary depending on where you live and how power is produced locally.

The range is pretty significant. In most locations, EVs save between 40% and 60% of emissions as compared with combustion vehicles, but it can be as low as 0% and as high as 82%, the study’s authors found. The electricity production mix is the most important contributor to regional variation in EV emissions savings, the study found. Cleaner power production means bigger savings.

The one constant: There’s no zip code in the country where EVs produce higher lifecycle emissions than internal-combustion vehicles, according to the study.

“Even with the country’s most carbon-intensive electricity mix, however, BEVs do not raise lifecycle emissions compared to ICEVs,” the authors wrote. A map shared as part of the study shows that EVs produce some of the biggest emissions savings along the coasts—particularly in California and the Pacific Northwest.are far less pronounced in places like Colorado, Nebraska, Montana, and Wyoming.

The broad conclusion remains favorable to EVs: across most of the country, an EV produces substantially lower lifecycle emissions than a comparable gasoline car. The study also accounted for factors such as regional driving patterns, climate, and the kinds of vehicles people own, which can skew things quite a bit.

“EVs reduce emissions the most in areas with a clean electricity mix, dense traffic and correspondingly slow trips, high annual travel distance, and a mild to warm climate, in decreasing order of importance,” the researchers wrote. “Among individual vehicles within a region, EVs reduce emissions the most for drivers who have a high annual travel distance, operate large vehicles, and frequently make short trips, again in decreasing order of importance. ” City driving is where EVs save the most.

This is partially because urban driving takes combustion cars out of their comfort zone: cold starts, idling, stop-start traffic, and low-speed inefficiency. EVs do not idle in the traditional sense , and regenerative braking helps recover some of the energy that a gas car simply wastes as heat.

), which says gas-powered vehicles use only 14–20% of the fuel's energy to move the car during stop-and-go city driving, with 71–75% lost in the engine and about 6% lost to idling. The DOE also notes that in EVs, up to 66% of the energy actually propels the vehicle in city driving, excluding energy recovered through regenerative braking. If regen is counted, city efficiency can exceed 94%.

In other words, EVs tend to deliver larger emissions reductions for people who drive more often, drive larger vehicles, and spend a lot of time in traffic. The person replacing a fuel-efficient compact used twice a week with an equivalent EV may see a more modest emissions benefit, while swapping a gas SUV used every day in heavy traffic for something electric can see a much bigger absolute reduction. The study also reveals something interesting about plug-in hybrids.

It says PHEVs can achieve 80% to 90% of the emissions savings of BEVs in urban areas and around 60% in less built-up areas,. That last phrase does a lot of work, of course, because the main issue with PHEVs is that owners don't always charge them enough to realize their benefits. America Is Entering Its Second Malaise Era The MIT study dispels the myth that EVs are dirtier than gas vehicles.

Many other lifecycle analyses have come to the same conclusion. One is the R&D GREET Life Cycle Assessment Model, which examines “the energy use and environmental impacts of vehicles, fuels, chemicals, and materials at multiple points along their life cycles. ” It found that EVs have 46% lower lifecycle emissions. Last year, the International Council on Clean Transportation found that EVs sold in Europe had 73% lower lifetime emissions compared to combustion cars.

PHEVs were 30% better. The MIT researchers say that as the U.S. grid continues to shift toward renewable sources, the emissions benefits of EVs will become more pronounced, and EV emissions will become more uniform across the country. But America’s taste in cars complicates things.

“A trend towards increasingly large vehicles, as is currently observed, is expected to make decarbonization efforts more difficult," the study's authors wrote,"and further emission reductions will require a strong decarbonization of the electricity mix. "‘This Is The Biggest Fear For Me’: Toyota Chairman Admits He Isn’t Ready For The Electric FutureWhat Ultra-High-Mileage EVs Teach Us About Battery Degradation





InsideEVs / 🏆 579. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Children's zip codes change their brainsChildren living in areas with low socioeconomic opportunities have more tired and stressed brains, a new study finds

Read more »

These Lexus, Tesla, and Mercedes EVs Agree on Only One Thing: Their $50K PriceThe Lexus ES, Tesla Model 3, and Mercedes-Benz CLA all offer electric luxury at $50,000, but couldn’t be different. Here’s how they compare.

Read more »

Battle of the Bargain EVs! We Compare the 2026 Nissan Leaf and 2027 Chevy BoltTwo affordable hatchback EVs vie for sub-$40,000 supremacy.

Read more »

Sodium Batteries And EVs That Power The Grid: Inside GM's Big Energy PushWith sodium-ion batteries and vehicle-to-grid technology, General Motors' growth ambitions extend far beyond cars.

Read more »