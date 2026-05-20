A Welsh school revealed deliberate attempts to change textbooks, leading to sexual and physical assaults on students. With the violent incidents spreading nationwide, Welsh Assembly Member Cheryl Gillan demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

The population of Britain's only dedicated wing for transgender prisoners at HMP Downview has increased, even after the Supreme Court ruling on biological sex. Seven inmates with male genitalia were serving time on E wing in February, compared to five in November last year.

The E wing unit at Downview is reserved for trans women with a history of sexual or violent offending who possess a gender recognition certificate stating their gender as female. However, its future remains uncertain due to the Supreme Court ruling that biological definitions of women must be prioritized for single-sex spaces such as prisons and domestic abuse refuges.

The wing was established after a trans prisoner, Karen White, sexually assaulted two female inmates at HMP New Hall in West Yorkshire. Its purpose is to segregate potentially dangerous offenders from women inmates, many of whom are victims of sexual abuse. A new report by Charlie Taylor, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, showed that risk assessments for prisoners from E wing are 'robust', but prison staff and officers need regular reminders about the restrictions in place.

The wing has been referred to as 'toxic' and 'full of drama' by inmates, staff, and inspectors. It has been criticized for its lack of continuous learning or activities, with inmates spending most of their time slumped in front of the television instead of attending classes or working. The specialist unit was criticized for its inadequate funding and lack of proper mental support, which might have contributed to the drama and negative atmosphere on the wing.

Additionally, it was discovered that a £10,000 'mood board' was installed in the wing but was not being used by the inmates. Due to the lack of government response to the Supreme Court ruling and the presence of sex offenders, the future of the unit remains unclear.





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