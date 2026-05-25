Evil Star Reveals Season 5 Plans, Unfinished Storylines

Evil star Mike Colter revealed several unfinished storylines for a potential fifth installment of the supernatural drama. The showrunners planned to explore Kristen's daughter's connection to Leland Townsend and delve deeper into the love triangle involving Kristen, her husband Andy, and David. Additionally, David's supernatural powers were planned to be further explored. However, the series was canceled after season 4, leaving fans disappointed.

Evil star reveals what was in store for season 5 before the series' demise. Evil is a psychological horror series from Paramount+. It quickly became one of its most critically acclaimed shows throughout its four-season run.

Evil blended religion, demons, and crime nearly flawlessly. Created by Robert King and Michelle King, the show followed forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), priest-in-training David Acosta (Mike Colter), and tech specialist Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandi), as they investigate cases involving possible possessions, miracles, or other supernatural activity. Two years after Evil ended its run, Colter revealed that several storylines were still being developed for a potential fifth installment.

However, those ideas were unfortunately scrapped after the supernatural drama was canceled after season 4. In a recent interview with The Direct, Colter discussed some of the ideas the creative team had planned to explore in Evil season 5. One of the biggest storylines involved Kristen's daughter Lexis (Maddy Crocco) and her possible connection to Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson). Earlier seasons repeatedly hinted that the character might have been born with dark powers.

The show has implied multiple times that she could play a much larger role in the show's ongoing fight between good and evil. The actor also revealed that the writers still planned to dive deeper into the complicated love triangle that Kristen, her husband Andy (Patrick Brammall), and David seem to be stuck in.

However, the series concluded before any of those relationships could be fully explored. Instead, the show decided to have Andy survive an attempt on his life and abandon his wife and children. Another unfinished storyline was David's supernatural powers. During the final season, he discovered he could see through other people's eyes, a plot point that changed the direction of the show.

According to Colter, future episodes would have pushed those abilities much further, potentially allowing David to influence or even control other people. All of these unresolved arcs have remained a major point of contention among fans since the cancellation was announced. Despite strong reviews and a dedicated audience, many viewers were left disappointed after Evil season 4's finale, as they believed that the series felt unfinished.

And, with no plans of a revival anytime soon, audiences are left with an ending that didn't do the series justice. All four seasons of Evil are available to stream now on Paramount+. The show has received 9.7/10 ratings and 8/10 critic scores. The cast includes Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandi, and Patrick Brammall.

The showrunners are Michelle King, and the directors are Michelle King. The writers are Michelle King. The release date of the show is 2019 - 2023





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