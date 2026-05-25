Evil Morty Meets His Match In Rick And Morty Season 9, Episode 1

Rick and Morty season 9 has kicked off with a major character being taken off the board, but is time really up for Evil Morty? The show delivers its signature humor and subversion with a story that ultimately sees Evil Morty taken away by the Shleemypants.

With the season 9 premiere of Rick and Morty, it seems as though Evil Morty 's time has come to an end... at least for now.

The show delivers its signature humor and subversion with a story that ultimately sees Evil Morty taken away by the Shleemypants. Evil Morty was able to coerce Rick into aiding him in a mission to fight a powerful being known as The Collective, but things took a turn when Morty found out that Rick had been messaging his doppelgäreger. Rick then double-crossed Evil Morty and broke free of a suffocating deal the pair had in place.

After a grueling battle, Rick managed to get the upper hand thanks to him calling in the Shleemypants, a type of time police force, to convict Evil Morty for his crimes. However, Evil Morty is not one to give up easily, and he has been in tight spots before.

He may be completely off the board for the foreseeable future of the series, but it's possible that he could break free from his imprisonment if he can coerce or convince his captors and fellow inmates to follow him. The Shleemypants appear to be significantly more powerful than Evil Morty, but he has a history of getting himself out of challenging situations.

Rick and Morty is all about the long game, and the show has consistently played it, stretching out storylines rather than simply rushing a character's development. It's possible that Evil Morty will not return again in season 9, but he will almost certainly be brought back in the future, whether it's in the present season or a few years down the road





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Rick And Morty Evil Morty Shleemypants Time Police Force Time Travel Character Death Season 9 Television Animation Comedy Adventure Science Fiction

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