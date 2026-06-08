Evil Horror Drama Crime

Evil is a supernatural drama television series that combines elements of horror and crime thriller tropes, earning high praise from critics and viewers alike. Despite its near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and Stephen King's stamp of approval, the show was canceled after four seasons. Its unique blend of procedural and supernatural elements makes it reminiscent of shows like Mindhunter and The Exorcist.

A four-season horror masterpiece perfectly combines some of the best elements from both Mindhunter and The Exorcist . After four seasons, the show not only boasts a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% but has also earned Stephen King's stamp of approval.

Surprisingly, despite having so much going in its favor, the series remains relatively obscure. Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil first landed on CBS in 2019 before moving to Paramount+. Although it never gained mainstream attention, it consistently landed in critics' good books and even earned high acclaim from viewers. Unfortunately, its declining viewership eventually led to its cancellation after season 4.

Almost two years after its cancellation, it is hard not to remember it was one of the best modern supernatural dramas. What made Evil incredibly special is that, while etching its own unique identity, the show cleverly borrowed horror and crime thriller tropes that appear in other iconic shows and movies like The Exorcist and Mindhunter. Evil combines some of the best elements from Mindhunter and The Exorcist.

The manifestation of dark supernatural forces in Evil is often portrayed through the lens of behavioral science. Some of its key characters are also depicted as skeptical forensic psychologists or technical pragmatists who literally investigate 'monsters' by interviewing them in clinical environments. Throughout its runtime, the show almost adopts a procedural and bureaucratic approach to blur the lines between psychopathy and genuine supernatural possession.

It is these procedural elements that make the series reminiscent of by-the-books crime thriller detective shows like Mindhunter. However, while displaying a cold, psychological intellectualism that reminds one of David Fincher's movies, Evil also does not shy away from scaring viewers with its supernatural plot lines. Time and again, it convinces you that every new seemingly supernatural development can be explained through a scientific concept.

Just when you fall for the show's convincing explanation, though, it terrifies you with a supernatural twist that defies all logic. In some of its scariest moments, Evil seems reminiscent of classic horror movies like The Exorcist, albeit with a tinge of weird satire that always lands.

Evil also primarily relies on a 'monster of the week' format, which not only allows it to seem even more procedural with its approach but also gives it the opportunity to pick on a diverse set of horror tropes. Despite consistently landing in critics' good books, Evil was canceled after four seasons. Many viewers expressed their frustration towards the show's sudden ending.

Even Stephen King expressed his love for the series by calling it great, funny, witty, and very, very sharp. After the show's cancellation, the King of Horror also demanded its return. Unfortunately, despite garnering such high praise from Stephen King, Evil did not get a second chance. Almost two years after its last season, it is still hard not to hope that some other streaming service will pick it up and continue its run beyond season 4.

However, since no official updates surrounding its return have been made yet, the chances of its revival are starting to diminish. Evil had a lot more stories to tell beyond season 4 and even had intriguing narrative setups in the last installment that could have been expanded into at least two more seasons. It is disappointing that, like Mindhunter, the supernatural horror show will probably never get to reach its natural conclusion.

However, even its four available seasons tell well-rounded and satisfying stories that viewers can embrace and even revisit every once in a while





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Evil Supernatural Drama Horror Crime Thriller Mindhunter The Exorcist

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