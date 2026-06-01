Evil Dead Wrath Inches Closer to Release Date

The upcoming horror film, Evil Dead Wrath, is now one step closer to its release date after the production wrap was confirmed. Director Francis Galluppi has assembled a talented cast, and the plot is expected to introduce a new group of characters who encounter the ancient terrors of the Book of the Dead.

Evil Dead Wrath is one step closer to its April 7, 2028, release date. The upcoming horror film has moved from the filming stage into post-production, with the creative team now having ample time to refine the final cut.

Director Francis Galluppi has assembled a cast that includes Charlotte Hope, Zach Gilford, Jessica McNamee, Josh Helman, Elizabeth Cullen, Ella Newton, and Ella Oliphant. Sam Raimi returns as producer alongside Rob Tapert, with Bruce Campbell, Jose Canas, and Romel Adam serving as executive producers. The plot remains undisclosed, but the story is expected to introduce a new group of characters who encounter the ancient terrors of the Book of the Dead, following the anthology-style format of recent instalments.

The Evil Dead franchise continues to distance itself from a single protagonist model, instead exploring standalone nightmares within the same cursed universe. The new release will hit theatres on July 10, preceding Wrath by nearly two years.

Meanwhile, the series continues to expand with two separate movies in active development under Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema





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Evil Dead Wrath Francis Galluppi Charlotte Hope Zach Gilford Jessica Mcnamee Josh Helman Elizabeth Cullen Ella Newton Ella Oliphant

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