Victorian Psycho Director Zachary Wigon Confirms American Psycho Influence

Zachary Wigon explains how American Psycho influenced his screenplay for Evil Dead Rise and Silent Hill 2's narrative choices regarding female empowerment.

Director Zachary Wigon has officially confirmed that his upcoming horror project, now titled Victorian Psycho, draws significant thematic and structural inspiration from the iconic 2000 psychological thriller American Psycho. The filmmaker admitted that the connection between his latest project and the Christian Bale-starring blockbuster was not a calculated marketing strategy but rather a subconscious creative echo that emerged during development.

Wigon stated that he did not initially plan for Victorian Psycho to serve as a direct companion piece to the earlier cult classic. He described feeling like he had walked into an accidental trap, noting that he is now tasked with explaining how the unintended parallels between these two distinct narratives came to be without being part of a deliberate design.

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The director clarified that he only realized the depth of the connection after the writing process was largely complete. He explained that he did not overthink the narrative threads while drafting the script, which led to a story structure that naturally mirrored the psychological breakdown seen in the 1980s-set film featuring Patrick Bateman.

Wigon described the link as a fun wink to his favorite literary character, who is portrayed as a complex psychopath. The Silent Hill installment shares a key narrative device with American Psycho in that both stories are driven by a narrator whose mind is increasingly fractured and unstable, creating a unique viewing experience for the audience.

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The 2000 film features investment banker Patrick Bateman, whose violent behavior serves as a sharp social commentary on the consumer-driven era. It highlights the immense pressure placed on individuals determined to maintain status and relevance in a shallow, materialistic society, using his psyche as a lens for this critique.

Victorian Psycho mirrors these themes by examining the restrictive expectations placed on women in the 1850s. The story follows Winifred Notty, played by Maika Monroe, a young governess who navigates a world that systematically underestimates her based on her gender and social class.

Winifred Notty finds empowerment in the darkness that grows within her, much like Patrick Bateman weaponizes his own psyche. She uses this inner turmoil to strike back against a society that refuses to recognize her agency or authority, turning the historical setting into a stage for personal rebellion.

The character presents a twisted version of the classic heroines found in literature from that period. Her actions reflect a rebellion against the systemic constraints of her time, seeking control in a life that offers her little power, thereby subverting traditional genre expectations.

Cinema frequently revisits past trends, and modern horror filmmakers often look to foundational movies for guidance. Directors today commonly cite classic horror titles as primary influences on their visual and narrative styles, acknowledging the lineage of the genre they help evolve.

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Audiences who are well-versed in the genre can often spot where beloved horror tales have left their mark on current theatrical releases. The new film from Zachary Wigon carries a strong sense of familiarity for fans who appreciate this cinematic lineage and its evolution over decades.

The movie riffs on established horror tropes while setting its narrative firmly in the mid-1800s. This period setting allows for a deeper exploration of societal fears through a historical lens, blending gore with sharp satire to create a unique atmospheric tension.

Wigon's admission highlights how deep-rooted literary and cinematic influences shape modern storytelling. The parallel between a 1980s banker and an 1850s governess shows how psychological horror transcends specific time periods to address universal human anxieties.

By acknowledging these connections, Wigon provides fans with a deeper understanding of the creative process behind Victorian Psycho. The film aims to deliver a visceral experience while paying homage to the complex psychological profiles that define the genre.