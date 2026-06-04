Evil Dead Rise Director Lee Cronin Discusses Franchise's Future

Director Lee Cronin has addressed the possibility of a sequel to Evil Dead Rise, suggesting that the direction of the franchise is best addressed by the original creators, Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Bruce Campbell. Cronin expressed enthusiasm about the franchise continuing beyond his film and revealed that he is developing a separate feature based on a real-life paranormal case.

Despite the commercial success of Evil Dead Rise , director Lee Cronin has suggested that a direct sequel may not be as certain as fans had hoped.

In a recent interview, Cronin reflected on his experience with Evil Dead Rise and discussed his connection to the horror franchise following the success of the 2023 chapter. He emphasized that the direction of the franchise is best addressed by Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Bruce Campbell, stating that he feels lucky to have been the steward of the franchise for a moment in time and to have catalyzed the core OG inventors in Sam, Rob, and Bruce.

Cronin also expressed enthusiasm about the franchise continuing beyond his film and revealed that he had been actively considering a return to the Evil Dead universe, but both projects were eventually pushed aside when The Mummy entered the picture. Cronin also mentioned that he is developing a separate feature based on a real-life paranormal case that took place in Ireland





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Evil Dead Rise Lee Cronin Sam Raimi Rob Tapert Bruce Campbell The Mummy

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