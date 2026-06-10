Evette and Wilson Advance to Runoff in South Carolina Republican Gubernatorial Primary

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson face a runoff after leading the GOP primary with 29.1% and 26.5% reSpectively. The winner will challenge Democrat Jermaine Johnson in November.

South Carolina 's Republican gubernatorial primary has resulted in a runoff between Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson , after neither candidate secured a majority of the vote.

Evette led the field with approximately 29.1% of the vote, while Wilson followed closely with 26.5%, according to unofficial returns. The remaining candidates were Representatives Ralph Norman (16.5%), businessman Rom Reddy (14.9%), and Representative Nancy Mace (11.4%). The runoff election is scheduled for June 23, with the winner advancing to the November general election to succeed term-limited Governor Henry McMaster.

Evette, who received former President Donald Trumps endorsement, had been leading in recent polls, and her robust showing reflects the enduring influence of Trump in deep-red South Carolina. In her campaign, Evette emphasized her alignment with the Trump administration's agenda, focusing on fiscal conservatism, reducing government spending, and modernizing the state's infrastructure. She has also highlighted her experience as lieutenant governor and her background in business.

Wilson, a 30-year combat veteran and the state's attorney general, has campaigned on similar priorities but as well stressed his commitment to making South Carolina more affordable for families and businesses. He has promised to lower costs, improve public safety, and increase goverment accountability. The runoff intensifies the competition between two established Republican figures, each vying to lead a state where the GOP holds significant power.

The outcome of this primary runoff will be closely watched as a bellwether for Trump's endorsement power in 2026. While Evette's first-place finish is a victory for Trump, her inability to avoid a runoff suggests that his backing does not guarantee an outright win. Trump has seen early successes in other GOP primaries, such as Representative Julia Letlow in Louisiana and Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in Kentucky, but mixed results in Iowa's gubernatorial primary have raised questions about his sway.

Meanwhile, the Democratic primary was decisively won by state Representative Jermaine Johnson, who captured 58.4% of the vote against attorney Mullins McLeod and businessman Billy Webster. Johnson, a progressive Democrat, will face the Republican nominee in the general election, though South Carolina's strong Republican lEan makes the GOP primary the more competitive contest. The June 23 runoff will determine which candidate will attempt to continue the party's hold on the governor's office





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South Carolina Gubernatorial Primary Runoff Pamela Evette Alan Wilson

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