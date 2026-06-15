Everything you wanted to know about G7 summit Trump is attending in France

Hours before he was set to depart Washington, US President announced an agreement to end the war with Iran, a key development that could reshape dynamics facing G7 leaders.

Hours before he was set to depart Washington, US President announced an agreement to end the war with Iran, a key development that could reshape dynamics facing G7 leaders.

Police officers stand at the pier near Lake Leman ahead of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. / Reuters Right after his 80th birthday party celebrations, US President Donald Trump is heading to a summit in France of the G7 club to dive into issues — Iran, Ukraine, trade and more — that have been sources of friction with allies he will be meeting.

Hours before leaving Washington, Trump announced an agreement to end the war — a development that could change the dynamic for the G7 leaders during the talks from late Monday to Wednesday. Just days ago, when the Iran-US ceasefire was hanging by a thread, with resumed strikes, the gathering on the shores of Europe’s largest Alpine lake appeared headed for stormy waters.

Analysts speculated that tempers could flare and that Trump might not stick around for long in Evian-les-Bains, the Alpine spa town that's been enveloped in a security bubble for the G7 leaders and guests also invited by French President Emmanuel Macron, the host. Aside from France and the US, the other G7 nations are Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Summit outcomes could depend on Trump's mood, shared values and interests, leaders' personal chemistry and the informality of G7 gatherings — the club first came together in 1975 to brainstorm fixes for the ailing global economy — have facilitated discussion at previous meetings.

“Many of the great G7 summit initiatives have come from leaders’ spontaneous combustion, created by them on the spot, based on free, unrestricted dialogue about the values, memories and even the sports, like baseball, that they share,” said John Kirton, a G7 specialist at the University of Toronto. But Trump’s relationships with European allies have been fraught even before he launched the Iran war with Israel in February without consulting them. The Evian gathering is their first get-together since then.

As host, Macron has packed the meatiest and potentially most contentious topics into the summit’s first 24 hours, including the Iran war and its impact on energy supplies and the Ukraine war that’s largely slipped down the White House's list of top priorities. Tuesday's morning session on Ukraine will afford invited guest President Volodymyr Zelenskyy an opportunity to showcase the progress that Ukrainian forces are making.

If Zelenskyy is able to convince Trump that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot achieve his aims in the war militarily, he might perhaps also be able to persuade him that Putin should be pushed to the negotiating table. After his Oval Office thrashing by Trump and Vice President JD Vance last year, Zelenskyy now has "a significantly stronger hand,” said Maria Snegovaya, a Russia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington, D.C. , think tank.

The Trump administration “does tend to look more favourably at those states that have certain positions of power tilting in their favour,” she said. A lunch meeting Tuesday on the Middle East could go any number of ways. The US-Iran deal is expected to be signed on Friday, followed by technical talks on details over the next 60 days. Trump will be pressed for more information about the terms of the agreement.

If it reopens the Strait of Hormuz, France and Britain are expected to make the case that they could help rid the narrow waterway of any mines and escort tankers through it. They have been working on such plans with other nations but have been waiting for a stable ceasefire to launch the mission. G7 leaders are also expected to discuss developing additional energy supply routes from the Gulf, including via Egypt.

The Egyptian president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, as well as Qatar’s ruling emir and the United Arab Emirates' president, will join those talks. Trump is also meeting with each of those regional leaders privately during the summit. A dense agenda of other issues, China, not a G7 member, is expected to be a focus of economic talks on Wednesday. China's economy dwarfs those of all G7 nations except the United States.

Discussions are also scheduled on artificial intelligence, including how to protect young people online, and how to economically aid developing countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are attending some of the summit. The G7 countries take turns hosting and organising activities. France inherited the G7 presidency from Canada, last year’s summit host, and will pass it to the US in 2027.

The club's first summit, in Rambouillet, France, in 1975, brought together the leaders of six nations — France, West Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US — for brainstorming on how to speed their recovery from the sharpest economic slump since World War II. Canada joined the following year, making the G7. No G7 leader has ever skipped an annual summit, a perfect attendance record for more than 50 years, said Kirton, a specialist at the University of Toronto.

Qatar score late equaliser against Switzerland to earn first World Cup pointZaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered truceFrance jails six Georgians over rare Russian classics heist





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