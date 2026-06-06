Everything You Need to Know About the James Beard Awards 2026

The awards will be livestreamed from Chicago exclusively on Bon Appétit on June 15.

are approaching fast! It’s the US food industry’s biggest night, as the country’s leading chefs, restaurateurs, and industry luminaries gather in Chicago for a night of accolades, heartfelt storytelling, and inspirational moments.

We’ve got everything you need to know about this year’s ceremony, including how to watch the event via livestream right here onA little background: The James Beard Foundation was established in 1986. The awards came shortly thereafter, doling out the first accolades in 1991. Over the decades the event has cemented itself as the preeminent culinary event of the year, earning the nickname “the Oscars of food.

” Today the James Beard Foundation is as committed to championing the voices of the culinary industry and celebrating those voices at the annual awards. This yearhas proudly partnered with the foundation to be the official livestream partner of the Restaurant and Chef Awards. When are the James Beard Awards 2026? Art Institute of Chicago .

The Achievement Award recipients will be honored at an event in Chicago as well as on stage with the Restaurant and Chef Award recipients, which will be held at the historicWhile she started in corporate finance, Carly soon made the leap into restaurants and never looked back. She spent time at lauded NYC restaurants





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