Here's everything you need to know about Black Friday 2026 starting today on Amazon, Nordstrom and JCPenney.

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Big stores like Amazon, Nordstrom, JCPenney and Target are starting Black Friday sales early this year with special deals. This is great for shoppers who want to finish holiday shopping before Thanksgiving and skip the crowds. Here's what you need to know to find the best deals this Black Friday 2026. Black Friday is usually the Friday after Thanksgiving and marks the start of holiday shopping.

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This year, it begins early on Thursday, November 19th, a week before Thanksgiving. Stores are offering limited-time discounts on electronics, clothes and home goods. Amazon's Black Friday sale begins today and lasts for 12 days, ending on Cyber Monday, November 30. JCPenney's Black Friday Savings Event lasts for 10 days.

It officially starts tomorrow and ends on November 29, but some deals are already available. Do you need memberships to shop the sales? You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Amazon's Black Friday sale. It's open to everyone.

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However, Prime members do have access to member-only discounts on select holiday deals, alongside general Black Friday offers. You can sign up here for a Nordstrom does not require a membership to shop. Nordstrom does offer an optional, free loyalty program called The Nordy Club where you earn points toward store credit. You can sign up here forAmazon will post new "Today's Big Deals" with up to 60% off twice a day throughout it's Black Friday sale.

Target will release a special Pokémon trading card game on November 28.3 minutes ago * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products.

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