The Christmas holiday food festival runs through Jan. 3 at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Peppermint Sugar Cookiewich available during Knott’s Merry Farm. Cookie Butter Shake available during Knott’s Merry Farm. Crafty’s Christmas Country Fries: Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Country Gravy, Kernel Corn, and Cranberry SauceSalted Dark Chocolate Pomegranate TartGhost Town Bakery menu items available during Knott’s Merry Farm.

Salted Dark Chocolate Pomegranate TartCookie Butter and Brownie Funnel Cake available during Knott’s Merry Farm. Hot Chocolate Churro available during Knott’s Merry Farm. The Ornaments Pizza available during Knott’s Merry Farm. The Ornaments Pizza with Pesto Sauce, Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, and Mozzarella CheeseLog Ride FunnelMiners Mac and Spuds menu items available during Knott’s Merry Farm.

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Beef Burgundy Potato: Beef Stew Braised in Red Wine with Carrots, Mushrooms, and Potatoes over a Baked Potato Beef Burgundy Mac Bowl: Beef Stew Braised in Red Wine with Carrots, Mushrooms, and Potatoes, over Mac & Cheese in a Sourdough Bread Bowl