Everything Worth Gossiping About at the 2026 Tonys and Red Carpet

Rose Byrne is coming, and Titaníque could have a big night.

Welcome to the biggest night on Broadway, which this year is hosted by … P!nk? Yes, Alecia Beth Moore-Hart is running the show at the Tonys, and we can only hope she’ll be doing acrobatics. 2026 was another big year for celebrities to get into the Broadway game, but not all of them got nominations.

Rose Byrne, Nathan Lane, andplanning to give us a red-carpet moment? Just how high up will P!nk go? Follow along with The Cut’s liveblog. Photo: Dimitrios Kambourisductions/Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro Queen Latifah has arrived, and she’s wearing a feathered cape.

Latifah is dressed kind of like the evening’s host, P!nk, which works out great because they’re both performing in aflying through the air during the aerial acrobatics portion of the show. The singer and host for the evening arrived on the red carpet in a semi-sheer black dress that owes most of its drama to the elaborate feathered train.and a little more Old Hollywood, but who’s mad about it?

The former MomToker, fresh from her history-making run as Roxie Hart inis having a girly, regency-ish color-block moment on the Tonys red carpet. Her drop-waist dress is adorned with chinoiserie florals in pink on the skirt and champagne on the bodice, with a pair of bows on both hips and shoulders. Paulson isn’t among the nominees tonight, but shePhoto: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Jordan Roth never fails to be the most edgily dressed person on the red carpet.

Coming on the heels of hisin May, Roth’s Tonys gown is relatively understated. The theme is wings, but he also has a cage-like mask. For Roth, this is subtle.this year, but that didn’t stop her from using a gameboard as outfit inspo. Thank God she showed up anyway.

Amber Ruffin and her polka dot trumpet dress are giving me exactly the kind of dramatic energy I expect for the Tonys red carpet. Ruffin, who is best known for writing onstar Bronwyn Newport’s couture or Broadway bona fides, take a gander at her on the arm of Christian Siriano at the Tonys. Newport’s emerald green gown included a nude illusion and floral patterned bodice with an oversized tulle skirt.

Lest you think she’s abandoned her signature kookiness, she also carried a clutch bag in the shape of a deli sandwich, because of course she did. — which is nominated tonight for Best Musical — in a cheeky little nod to his role as the ship’s captain. His white sailor suit included a crop top and slouchy, heeled boots, which he paired with full glam.

Mark Hoying, married to Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, had a similar idea, and paired his glittering sailor suit with a matching cap. Great minds.. He’s in Robert Wun Couture, his collar is huge, and his gloves are spooky. What more could you ask for?

I’ll say it, Rosie O’Donnell looks fantastic on the Tonys red carpet. There is, after all, a reason she wrote aand his wife, Jennifer Goicoecha, hit the red carpet nice and early. If you’re ever looking for a fancy date night in New York City, have you ever considered the Tonys? Just an idea.

The biggest nail-biters this year will be between John Lithgow and Nathan Lane for Best Actor in a Play forfor Best Musical Revival. Meanwhile, some people are seemingly a lock to win, like Joshua Henry for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in, was shockingly shut out from nominations, as were most of the big celebs on Broadway this year, including Kristin Chenoweth and Ayo Edebiri, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden, Adrien Brody, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Keanu Reeves, Taraji P. Henson, and Cedric the Entertainer.

At least this means we will definitely be spared another one of Brody’s two-minute-long acceptance speeches. You'll receive the next newsletter in your inbox. New York





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