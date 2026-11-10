Everything we know so far about the Nvidia spy scandal targeting CEO Jensen Huang

The CEO and the spy.

The leather-jacketed CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang, has acknowledged an affair with Megaspeed exec Alice Huang, spurring an investigation by his company and intense discussions worldwide.

Recent reporting noted that since last year, US intelligence reports had identified Alice Huang as not only the exec for an AI compute company renting access to Nvidia GPUs, but also a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security. In recent years, Nvidia has become a key part of the Trump administration’s AI push, a central figure in negotiations over potential Chinese access to cutting-edge AI hardware, and a company that has used its now $4 trillion-plus market cap to finance other AI companies, including the “neoclouds” like Coreweave who have been some of its biggest customers.

Also read Nvidia Launches Independent Investigation into CEO Jensen Huang Over Alleged Foreign Intelligence Ties

So far, Nvidia and Jensen Huang have said that they have “no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised,” but that hasn’t settled things as the investigation continues. It’s difficult to overstate Nvidia’s power in today’s AI landscape. The company’s chips are the bedrock upon which advanced AI technology in the US is being built, and demand has consistently outpaced supply for years.

Nvidia has also been an influential investor in a wide range of up-and-coming AI companies in recent years, with about $99 billion worth of equity investments in frontier AI labs, neoclouds, infrastructure companies, and more. Its chief executive has even become close with President Donald Trump. This is why, as both cofounder and longtime CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang would be a valuable target for a foreign adversary with sights on the American AI industry.

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President Trump held a White House press briefing earlier today and responded to several questions about his knowledge of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Huang saidindicated that Trump had been aware of a relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, the suspected spy, before information about it became public.

In October,Trump had been briefed “roughly a year ago” on intelligence that Huang and the alleged spy, Alice Huang, had developed a close relationship, but he didn’t do anything with the information. Yesterday,reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio helped draft a memo to Trump officials about the relationship before Trump visited China in May.

I would prefer that these people’s sex lives were none of my business but I guess we have to talk about Jensen Huang and the National Security Incident. Who could have guessed thatwhich bought $4.8 billion of hard-to-get Nvidia chips, starting around the time she was being photographed with Jensen in a Taipei bar in 2024.

“To many in the industry, the well-funded push by Megaspeed into A.I. appeared to come out of nowhere,”In addition to the Board of Directors announcing the investigation, Huang sent a memo to Nvidia employees acknowledging the affair. You can read the full text below.

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Nvidia has announced that it is opening an investigation into CEO Jensen Huang and his relationship with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who was reportedly recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security towas romantic in nature in a memo to the company. US officials believe she was feeding information directly back to Beijing.. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google