Everything We Know About the Next Star Wars Movie

The next Star Wars movie, set to release in North America on May 28, 2027, is rumored to have a trailer already prepared. The film, starring Ryan Gosling, follows a pilot who must protect a younger character against dark enemies, with the youngling being hunted by the main villain played by Matt Smith. The story revolves around Flynn Gray's mystery youngling and the journey they go through across the galaxy. The film is expected to have cosmic stakes, with the outcome potentially altering the future of the Force itself. The logo seen at Star Wars Celebration 2025 suggests that Flynn Gray's character is a Force-sensitive, and the film may serve as a launchpad for the upcoming Simon Kinberg trilogy. However, it is a standalone film, according to Shawn Levy.

The next Star Wars movie, set to release in North America on May 28, 2027, is rumored to have a trailer already prepared. The film, starring Ryan Gosling , follows a pilot who must protect a younger character against dark enemies , with the youngling being hunted by the main villain played by Matt Smith .

The story revolves around Flynn Gray's mystery youngling and the journey they go through across the galaxy. The film is expected to have cosmic stakes, with the outcome potentially altering the future of the Force itself. The logo seen at Star Wars Celebration 2025 suggests that Flynn Gray's character is a Force-sensitive, and the film may serve as a launchpad for the upcoming Simon Kinberg trilogy. However, it is a standalone film, according to Shawn Levy





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Star Wars Next Movie Ryan Gosling Matt Smith Flynn Gray Youngling Dark Enemies Force-Sensitive Jedi Simon Kinberg Trilogy Standalone Film

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