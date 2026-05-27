Everything We Know About 'The Boys' Prequel Series ‘Vought Rising’ So Far

Prequel series 'Vought Rising' will expand the world of 'The Boys' with Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash leading the show. Here's what we know.

‘The Boroughs’ Creators Will Matthews And Jeffrey Addiss Unpack Finale & How They Wanted To “Crack The Door” For Future Seasons Clockwise from Upper Left: Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Mason Dye as Bombsight, Will Hochman as Torpedo, and Elizabeth Posey as Private Angel)over a year ago during San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash will lead the show with a stacked cast of supes.

‘The Boys’ Prequel Series ‘Vought Rising’ Super Suits Photos: Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy, Mason Dye As Bombsight & More‘Vought Rising’s Jensen Ackles Teases Soldier Boy’s Evolution From “Top Dog” In Prequel Series: “The Intent Is To Do Multiple Seasons”as Deadline first reported“It’s a twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought,” Kripke and showrunner Paul Grellong told fans at Comic-Con 2024.

“We cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.”‘The Boys’ & ‘Vought Rising’ EP Paul Grellong Inks New Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television Soldier Boy and Stormfront have similar origin stories. Ackles’ Soldier Boy is the first non-aging American Supe, created by Frederick Vought, during World War II.

Stormfront was Vought’s first successful test subject for Compound V, and they got married before moving to the United States. alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Eric Kripke On ‘The Boys’ Finale, Giving Homelander The “Ultimate Punishment” & The Scene He’s “Been Planting For Seven Years”: “So Satisfying”Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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