Everything We Know About Quince’s Gigantic Black Friday Sale

Silk, diamonds, cashmere—gang’s all here!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The Quince Black Friday sale is nearly upon us. As anyone who shops at Quince—seemingly most of us these days—knows, the brand’s pieces nearly never go on sale.

But the day after Thanksgiving is a huge exception, when dozens of highly giftable items get cheaper for 24 hours only. Last year’s deals included diamond jewelry,all the time. But this is different; these are discounts on the brand’s base prices, meaning that even, say, $10 off can still be worth your time. And when they’re gone, they’re truly kaput; I haven’t seen any of these pieces go on sale since last Cyber Week.

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ThisGet a head start on your holiday shopping by reviewing my favorite finds from last year’s Quince Black Friday sale—and dreaming about this year’s possibilities. Yes! The brand has not yet confirmed that there will be one in 2026, but there’s been no indication that it will break with tradition; it held Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2024 and 2025. You can expect discounts as high as 30% off across clothing, accessories, shoes, home, and fragrance.

The deals have historically only lasted 24 hours, so you’ll need to act fast once they go live on November 27. While there are no details on Quince’s Black Friday sale available yet, I can at least fill you in on what happened a year ago. So many pieces across every category were up to 30% off, including even bestsellers and the premium stuff.

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Quince already offers just about the lowest prices you’ll find on everything from leather jackets to diamond earrings to sturdy luggage. Extra savings made it all that much sweeter—and it’s likely that at least a few of these picks will end up back on the list of 24-hour discounts for 2026.discounted last year, mind you—will go on sale for Black Friday? Nope!

But a shopping editor can dream. Here’s what I’m watching as Black Friday gets closer, plus all the intel on why they might just be worth buying now, way ahead of the big day. If Quince is known for one product alone, it’s the $50 cashmere sweater. I’m quite familiar with the brand’s cashmere, and while it’s not the absolute highest-quality material on the market, it’s pretty dang good—especially at this price.

The weight is right and the colors are rich, so it’s already quite a deal. If it gets any cheaper, don’t hesitate. Every woman needs a proper leather tote, and this chic woven pick looks way nicer than its price tag might suggest. Anyone who loves the look of labels like Bottega Veneta and Dragon Diffusion will be very pleased.

Trust me: It’s incredibly nice in person. While Quince also stocks shorter options, there’s just something so luxurious about a coat that nearly sweeps the floor—it simply looks expensive. Plus, the wool-cashmere blend contains zero synthetics, something that many pricier options can’t match. It’s a no-brainer at $200; if it goes on sale for Black Friday, it should be an instant yes.

You don’t know what you’ve been missing until you finally spring for a proper pair of cashmere-lined leather gloves for winter. Whether these are a gift for a loved one or yourself, they’re guaranteed to make the season that much warmer . More cashmere? Yep!

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When the stuff goes on sale, I suggest you buy it—especially when it’s in the form of an impossibly soft throw blanket. Your couchscape will never be the same. Pro tip: This is one of the internet’s very favorite holiday-season candles. It only makes sense, considering this thing smells like the world’s most perfect Christmas tree.

Quince has a penchant for putting its home fragrance on sale for Black Friday, and I’d recommend buying multiples if it does end up discounted. I know multiple people who own some version of this thick sweater, and it looks great on all of them. So great, in fact, that I’d believe it’s from an old money brand like Loro Piana.

It’s already priced competitively, but I’ll ask the good people at Quince nicely: Please put this thing on sale for Black Friday! I recommend Quince’s bedding to anyone who will listen, including all of my friends and family. So no matter what pieces actually end up on sale—let’s hope this cute set is in there—I’ll advise you to snap it up. It’s good stuff, people!

Get 30% Off Cashmere Sweaters, Leathers Bags & Perfumes At Quince Black Friday’s style shopping editor, who scans runways, city streets, and social media to forecast fashion trends and help readers invest in the right pieces. He also contributes to