Manni L. Perez, a 34-year-old Puerto Rican actress, has been revealed as the voice behind Lucia Caminos, the first major fully-voiced female protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 6, after earning a 2026 Game Awards nomination for Best Performance.

Manni L. Perez, a 34-year-old Puerto Rican actress, has been revealed as the voice behind Lucia Caminos, the first major, fully-voiced female protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Her identity was seemingly confirmed on Tuesday after the 2026 Game Awards announced she had been nominated for Best Performance for her voice work in the game. The nomination ended months of speculation about who would bring Lucia to life. GTA 6, created by Rockstar Games, is the franchise's first new game in 13 years. Set in the fictional Vice City, inspired by Miami, the game launched on Thursday.

Also read GTA 6 Star Daniela Pérez Reveals Identity as Lucia Amidst $100 Edition Backlash

GTA 6 Breaks Sales Records

Anticipation had reached fever pitch ahead of its release. Pre-order sales surged to an estimated 1.65 billion dollars before release, and sales are expected to bring in another 3 billion to 5 billion dollars in just the first week. GTA 6 is shaping up to be the biggest video game release of all time.

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The notoriously violent yet widely beloved franchise is known for its highly satirical portrayals of American culture, with every teaser and trailer sending fans into a frenzy. Now that gamers have got their hands on it, one character in particular has captivated attention. Lucia Caminos has been taking center stage alongside her criminal partner Jason Duval. Millions are now engrossed in Lucia's virtual escapades as a newly released prisoner, prompting growing curiosity about the actress behind the character.

Most of the voice acting cast has remained a mystery, but Lucia's identity was seemingly confirmed with the Game Awards nomination. Lucia Caminos is one of two playable characters in the game, alongside Jason Duval. She is a fighter who was recently released from prison and is hoping to thrive on the outside. More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City.

Lucia Embarks on Criminal Lifestyle

Instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands. Together with Jason, a military veteran with a history of working with drug runners, Lucia embarks on a Bonnie-and-Clyde-type lifestyle to change her fortunes.

However, the couple gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida after a robbery goes awry. Lucia and Jason are then forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive. Before joining the cast of GTA 6, Perez was waitressing in Brooklyn and picking up acting jobs where she could. She reportedly had to sign scary confidentiality agreements to avoid spilling any details about the video game.

Last month, she took to Instagram with a livestream but largely dodged questions about the franchise. I live in a small studio apartment, which I love, she said. I have my tiny, little itty-bitty kitchen, and it's just me and my dog. I do everything on my own, and I've done everything on my own for a very long time, and I love it, and I'm very grateful, she continued.

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Perez Hides Personal Life Details

I have a family that loves me, and I'm just feeling like I'm in a really good place, where I am in my life. Perez has said next to nothing about her involvement in the game. It wasn't until the news of the Game Awards nomination that her identity was revealed. Perez is an actor, weightlifter and combat sports athlete.

She is a practitioner of MMA, Muay Thai and Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and has also worked as a professional belly dancer. She graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, according to IMDb. Her impressive resume of TV acting credits includes Blindspot, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D. , and Marvel's Jessica Jones.

Perez Brings Acting Experience to GTA

In a 2020 episode of Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Perez played Esperanza Morales, a boxer who was arrested for murder after she attacked her boxing coach, who had been accused of raping a teen. She earned a 2020 Imagen Award for that guest role. The new game isn't Perez's first rodeo with the Grand Theft Auto franchise. She previously provided background voice work for GTA V and voiced a blackjack dealer for 2019's Grand Theft Auto Online.

In an interview with the since-shuttered site Paz Magazine, Perez said that her biggest fear was having to portray a damsel in distress. I'd prefer to play a character that whatever she's going through, no matter how hard society wants to keep her down, she picks herself up, puts her big girl panties on (preferably cotton) and keeps it moving, she told the outlet.

Still, Perez hasn't said much about the role aside from sharing a joint post on Nov. 19 with the voice actor behind Jason, Dylan Rourke. Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer. We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower, the pair said in a joint Instagram post. So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble. See y'all in Leonida.