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Everything to know about 2026 CMAs, from who's performing to how to watch

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Everything to know about 2026 CMAs, from who's performing to how to watch
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Country music's biggest night is around the corner and the Country Music Association revealed who is performing at this year's show.

Get ready for the 2026 CMA Awards as Lainey Wilson hosts, Ella Langley leads with nine nominations and Taylor Swift returns to her country roots.

When and where are the CMA Awards taking place? The 2026 CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2026 CMA Awards will air from 8-11 p.m. EST / 7-10 p.m. CST on ABC and Disney+ on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The program will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

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Passengers at LAX, other SoCal airports face delays, cancellations after ground stop liftedfeature performances from Swift's fellow nominees including Langley, Lambert, Musgraves and Johnson as well as Tucker Wetmore, Tim McGraw, Zach Top and The Red Clay Strays. , who died in August at the age of 80 after what her family described as a "brief battle with cancer.

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"The CMAs will honor artists, songwriters, producers, mix engineers, musicians and music video directors across country music. Langley leads this year's nominees with nine nominations, while first-time nominees include songwriter Ben West as well as Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, and Thelma & James.

Passengers at LAX, other SoCal airports face delays, cancellations after ground stop liftedJuvenile arrested after shooting at Ontario Mills Mall sparks panic among shoppers, police say

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