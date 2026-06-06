Everything Shown Off During Summer Game Fest 2026

Summer Game Fest 2026 held its now-annual two-hour livestream with video game announcements and commercials of what's coming.

Summer Game Fest 2026 packed two hours of game reveals, trailers, updates, and surprise world premieres. Big Summer Game Fest headlines included Resident Evil: Veronica, gen ATLAS, and Final Fantasy VII Revelation.

The Summer Game Fest 2026 lineup also featured Alien Isolation 2, Guild Wars 3, Grounded 2, and AION 2.is finally here as the now annual two-hour livestream kicked off a weekend of video game reveals and announcements galore.took to the stage to reveal yet another series of video game trailers, world premiere announcements, updates, and just plain 'ol commercials for a ton of video games that are in development and are expected to either be out over the next calendar year, or at the very least, show off what's being made. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool.

He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

Among Us Animated Series Debuts Exclusively on Paramount+Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire Will Release in August 2026 Auction every property for 67 in Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire, with all the Gen-Z and Gen Alpha references you could want this AugustMagic: The Gathering's Secret Lair brand has released an all-new card game for players to try out which they're calling Mood SwingsKPop Demon Hunters is getting three new books via Random House Worlds, including a coloring book, an art book, and a screen comic boxed setU. S. States Expected to Challenge Paramount/Warner Bros Deal: Report Report: New York, California, and other U.S. states will file a lawsuit to block the planned Paramount Skydance/Warner Bros.

Discovery merger. Auction every property for 67 in Monopoly: Brainrot Billionaire, with all the Gen-Z and Gen Alpha references you could want this AugustMagic: The Gathering's Secret Lair brand has released an all-new card game for players to try out which they're calling Mood SwingsDon't Panic Games Adds Two New Board Games To U.S. Catalog Don't Panic Games has added two new board games to their United States catalog, as Sacrifice 666 and Who's Next? are available now





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Summer Game Fest Live 2026: The biggest news, trailers, and announcementsExpect a lot of games.

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Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake Revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026 for 2027 ReleaseCapcom has officially announced the remake of the classic survival horror title Resident Evil: Code Veronica during the 2026 Summer Game Fest. The remake, set to launch in 2027, will modernize the nearly thirty-year-old original with a visual overhaul and lean into the horror elements that defined the series. Players will once again control Claire Redfield as she ventures to a mysterious island to rescue her brother Chris, setting up key timeline events for later installments.

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Paramount Games Studio Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game at Summer Game FestThe newly formed Paramount Games Studio has made a surprise announcement ahead of Summer Game Fest, revealing a long-awaited video game based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. The game, titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, was previously rumored to be cancelled, but it appears that it is still in development under the guidance of Platinum Games and Paramount Games Studio.

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Paramount+ Releases Full Ten‑Episode Run of Animated Among Us Series at 2026 Summer Game FestParamount+ will now host the complete ten‑episode season of the new animated adaptation of the popular game, featuring a star‑studded voice cast and fresh sci‑fi comedy.

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