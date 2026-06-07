Everything's Gonna Be Okay: A Hidden Gem of a Show

Disney’s two-season comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is a sweetly poignant and warmly naturalistic dramedy that explores grief, relationships, and sexuality through the lens of a neurotic, gay Australian twenty-something who suddenly finds himself the caretaker of his two estranged teenage American half-sisters. The show’s greatest strength was also its commercial challenge, in the specificity of its tone and subject matter. The creator, Josh Thomas, starred as Nicholas, and Matilda, one of the half-sisters, has autism and is a gifted classical composer. The show’s early focus on grief, combined with Thomas’ signature realistic, awkward humor, made it hard to market, as it was essentially a TV comedy that was instigated by a tragic premise. The show’s greatest strength was also its commercial challenge, in the specificity of its tone and subject matter. The show’s greatest strength was also its commercial challenge, in the specificity of its tone and subject matter. The show’s greatest strength was also its commercial challenge, in the specificity of its tone and subject matter.

Disney’s two-season comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is a sweetly poignant and warmly naturalistic dramedy. Critics loved it, as evidenced by its 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the series never found a wide audience.

Its greatest strength was also its commercial challenge, in the specificity of its tone and subject matter. The creator, Josh Thomas, starred as Nicholas, a neurotic, gay Australian twenty-something who suddenly finds himself the caretaker of his two estranged teenage American half-sisters, Matilda and Genevieve. The show’s early focus on grief, combined with Thomas’ signature realistic, awkward humor, made it hard to market, as it was essentially a TV comedy that was instigated by a tragic premise.

Josh Thomas previously had a show that ran on ABC for four seasons, Please Like Me, a semi-autobiographical dramedy about Josh’s character realizing he is gay. Matilda has autism and is a gifted classical composer. Her exploration of relationships and sexuality unfolds in ways that are often surprising, messy, and deeply authentic.

She jumps into a relationship with a girl in season 1, then questions her queerness in season 2, then ultimately ends up in a sexually open but emotionally closed marriage to a woman. Rather than presenting sexuality as a linear journey toward self-acceptance, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay allows Matilda’s understanding of herself to evolve in contradictory and unexpected ways.

Thomas prioritizes emotional truth over narrative neatness, which means some of Matilda’s biggest decisions feel less like traditional character beats and more like the unpredictable choices people make in real life. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay arrived at a difficult moment when streaming was taking over television, premiering shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted viewing habits, and slowing its ability to build momentum.

Combined with Freeform’s shrinking investment in scripted originals, the series never had the opportunity to grow beyond its passionate niche audience. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is the kind of hidden gem that’s perfect for a weekend binge. Its half-hour episodes move quickly, but it’s rich enough in character development and surprising storylines that you’ll likely find yourself watching episodes back-to-back. Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Is A Testament To Representative Casting Matilda is played by Kayla Cromer, who is autistic herself.

At the time of casting, she became the first openly autistic actor to portray an autistic series regular. Cromer submitted herself for the role without an agent, believing that her lived experience would help her connect with the character in a way that other performers could not. While television has featured autistic characters before, portrayals have often been filtered through the perspective of neurotypical writers, actors, and producers.

Series such as Netflix’s dramedy Atypical were praised for increasing autism visibility, but also faced criticism for not initially casting autistic actors in major roles. Other popular television characters have long been interpreted as autistic despite never receiving an official diagnosis within their respective shows, such as Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory or Spencer Reid from Criminal Minds.

By contrast, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay places autism at the center of Matilda’s identity without making it her sole defining character trait. The series also acknowledges that there is no single autistic experience. In season 2, Nicholas begins to question whether he may also be autistic, drawing from Thomas’ own experience of being diagnosed later in life. The storyline creates some of the show’s most thoughtful conversations about neurodiversity. The same philosophy extends to the show’s LGBTQ+ storylines





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