Everything's Coming Together for Chuck McDonald

The sophomore cornerback has seen his role increase throughout the season, and continues to earn more and more reps for the Crimson Tide.

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama defensive back Chuck McDonald III celebrates with teammates after he intercepted a pass during the game with Texas A&M at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Tigers' QB was scrambling on a second-and-12 with four minutes to play in the second quarter. He'd just made a nice move on Caleb Woodson and was breaking outside, just ten yards from the end zone with a chance to reach it and tie the game. The sophomore cornerback had blitzed Leavitt on the play.

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He drew an uncalled hold on left tackle Jordan Seaton, but had forced Leavitt to step up and scramble. McDonald had completed his role in the play; his job was done.

"Probably the biggest play that he made," defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "He ran whatever it was, 15, 16 yards downfield there, with great effort, and got the quarterback on the ground, gave us a chance. " The drive continued, and two plays later, McDonald ended it, blitzing Leavitt again and breaking up his fourth-down pass at the line of scrimmage to keep points off the board.

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It was a key sequence from a defense that has relied on moments like that all season. But McDonald was not a player expected to be creating them entering the season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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"You have to have guys that step up in bigger moments as the season goes on, be it because of you know injuries or whatever it is," Wommack said. "You're going to have to have guys that maybe have had one role at the beginning of the season, and that role gets to continually increase. And the thing that I'm so proud of Chuck, like when his number is called, he steps up.

" For McDonald, that role has changed from sophomore cornerback buried in a loaded secondary to key situational player for the Crimson Tide. After playing almost exclusively on special teams over six games last year, he's continually impressed this season.

Highlights include his first-career pass breakup against Kentucky, another one the next week against South Carolina, his first career interception against Texas A&M, and last Saturday's performance, in a game that feels like it has cemented his place on the field.

"Chuck has been balling," cornerback Dijon Lee said. "He's been doing what he's supposed to do out there. He comes to practice every day, works hard, does what he's supposed to do, and it shows up on gameday.

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" Lee played high school football at Mission Viejo, just 20 minutes down the road from McDonald, who was at Mater Dei. The two Southern California products got to Alabama at the same time, and Lee has appreciated seeing the years of work his teammate has put in finally lead to real production. Fellow defensive back Red Morgan echoed that sentiment, reinforcing how much the sophomore has developed.

"Oh man, I can talk about Chuck all day," Morgan said. "Ever since I met Chuck, he has just done nothing but grow. And to see him getting playing time, just stepping up and being the player he really is, you know, he's going to be a great player for us.

" Alabama's secondary hasn't quite lived up to expectations this season. If everything had gone to plan, McDonald probably wouldn't be on the field nearly as much this year. But a mix of injuries, struggles in the room, and McDonald's own excellence on the field have given him an opportunity, and he is running with it.

"You see guys like that are continually doing things right in practice, and then they're playing so hard," Wommack said. "It's showing up on game day, and it's pretty easy to show the reward of what it looks like to do things the right way. "Theodore Fernandez is BamaCentral’s baseball beat reporter and a co-host of The Joe Gaither Show.

He also works as a weekend sports anchor at WVUA 23 News in Tuscaloosa and serves as one of the station’s lead high school sports reporters. Fernandez is a news media student at The University of Alabama and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management.