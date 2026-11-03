Everything’s a subscription—including my sanity

Remember when you could simply … own things? You walked into a store, handed over money, and left with an item that expected nothing from you. No log in, no QR code, no follow-up email […]

Remember when you could simply … own things? You walked into a store, handed over money, and left with an item that expected nothing from you.

No log in, no QR code, no follow-up email asking how you’re adjusting to life with your new vacuum. You made the purchase and that was the entire relationship. Cut to 2026: If you try to keep anything for more than a billing cycle, a chip inside it reports you for emotional negligence. I bought a box of eye drops and somehow ended up with a “refill plan,” rewards program, and a monthly newsletter.

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I didn’t even say yes. I glanced at the QR code and was suddenly getting emails that assumed I had an ocular obsession rather than only a need to hydrate my eyeballs. The most basic forms of survival have become quietly monetized with a drip-drip-drip of charges so small you don’t notice until your credit card statement resembles a ransom note.

Self-care used to mean taking a bath and locking the door so your family would assume you’d moved to Portugal. Now it’s an entire economy. At some point, possibly around the time when passwords started to outnumber my shoes, everything became a “service. ” You’re pressured to “subscribe and save” so often you actually lose your mind.

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Shampoo, vacuum filters, collagen, deodorant—even my calm has a free trial. I opened a meditation app hoping for a few minutes of serenity and accidentally enrolled in a “Mindfulness Journey. ” I wasn’t prepared to go on a journey. that end with you explaining to a chatbot named Harmony that no, you wouldn’t like to “reflect on your decision” to subscribe for dishwasher tablets.an upside: At least we know it’s all ridiculous. We grew up in a world where you could buy a bra without committing to a yearly renewal plan. We knew self-care before it required two-factor authentication. So maybe the answer isn’t unsubscribing from everything .

Maybe it’s simply noticing absurdity and laughing when your laundry soap invites you to join its community. We can power through bureaucratic nonsense, call customer service with terrifying clarity, and walk into a store knowing exactly what we want because we’ve done our homework. Because if everything truly is a subscription now, then the least I can do is choose what no longer gets access to me. Ask us!

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