Ross Hodge could not have been more pleased with how things went for his Mountaineers in Charlotte on Friday night, winning the game from start to finish, beati

Nov 27, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge talks with the official during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dick Vitale Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ross Hodge could not have been more pleased with how things went for his Mountaineers in Charlotte on Friday night, winning the game from start to finish, beating North Carolina in convincing fashion.

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“I mentioned it before the game, and I’ll mention it again…how thankful and appreciative we were to be able to be part of such a special night, honor Dick Vitale. Special event.