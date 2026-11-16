Everything Pete Golding Said After Ole Miss' Disastrous Loss to Oklahoma

Following a day-long travel delay and bad weather in Norman, the Rebels came out flat against the Sooners.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding reacts after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, 24-17, this afternoon.

Coming just a week after the Rebels' dreadful showing against Georgia, the program's outside look at a College Football Playoff bid has officially ended. Circumstances surrounding the must-win showdown for the Rebels only made things tougher in Norman, with Golding's side coming in as the villain in the eyes of the Sooner faithful for having the.

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With heavy rain and less-than-optimal temperatures, Ole Miss could not overcome Brent Venables' side and the new, methodically runwill close out a disappointing 2026 campaign with Wofford and Mississippi State both at home over the next two weekends. Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Yeah, obviously, a disappointed group in the locker room. Hats off to Oklahoma. I thought Coach Venables and that staff did a really good job. Their players played their butts off.

Effort was not an issue for us. I thought our guys came out, regardless of the elements, and both teams competed extremely hard. I just thought we had some critical mistakes and missed opportunities in all three phases.

Third down was obviously the Achilles' heel statistically on defense. We had some missed tackles and opportunities to get off the field.

Then you have the special teams touchdown. You play on the road and give up one on special teams, and that's tough. Offensively, our efficiency on third down was not good. They did a good job giving us a lot of different looks, but we just didn't play well enough in all three phases to get the job done.

Question: "Pete, I know there are still games left, but this fourth loss probably knocks you guys out of the playoff picture. I know there were such high expectations coming in. How do you evaluate this season to this point? Do you consider this a disappointment?

" Yeah, I think we're all disappointed. Absolutely. I think you take every week and evaluate every week after every game. What did we do well leading up to it that led to success?

What did we not do, as coaches and players, to have success? I think you take every week independently.

However, the program has gotten to a place where there are high expectations every year, and I love that. I'm used to that, and that's how it should be. We're well aware that nobody wanted or expected this. But you have to look back at the product and what you did to develop the right routine and habits to play winning football on a consistent basis.

That's the one thing we've not been able to do as a team yet: consistency in performance, whether it's quarter in and quarter out or game in and game out. There have been a lot of highs and a lot of lows. I just challenge them. We're all going to have adversity in life.

That group is going to have a lot more adversity in their life, whether that's with their wife, their kids or their job. What we're about to find out is what kind of character this team really has. There were some disappointed guys last week, obviously, after getting our butts whooped. But then coming back and knowing this kind of seals the fate from a playoff standpoint, we're going to see what they really play for.

I said it last week. I'm like, "Hey, stand up. How many guys want a national championship?

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" One guy in the room. If every year is strictly from a player's perspective based on success or not, if they win a national championship, a lot of people and players would be really pissed off living a long life. That's what we don't want their expectations to be based on as players. We want what it takes to be a champion and all that.

We understand from a program standpoint, the investment in the program, there are expectations and competition for championships, as there should be. But from a player's perspective, when you start focusing on the wrong stuff, your mind is not in the moment, and you're not doing your job at the end of the day. I think from a player standpoint, that should have been the last thing on their mind, which we've tried to preach all year.

Let's develop championship habits that lead to potentially competing for championships. I think this stigma now that everybody's life's over and all this type of stuff, they can have a lot of value they can create for themselves. No different than what I told the team last week, whether that's from a retention standpoint and whether they want to go in the portal and transfer or they're trying to increase the value of their first contract in the NFL.

But if it's just about money while you play this game, I don't want you. There's a part of competing and being with your teammates and grinding and learning lessons that you learn with a team and creating a legacy for this team. That's one of the big things to me that I'm really disappointed in: the opportunity to win 10 games. I think that creates its own legacy for every team, regardless of where you play.

That's a big deal to me. They're competitors, and they sign up to play. Not only are they playing, but we're also paying them, and they have a job to do just like we have a job to do. We have to show up, and we have to go to work on Tuesday.

Question: "Do you think this group has done a good job over the course of the season of focusing on the right things? Have you seen that? Have there been any problems in that way, or is it surprising to see good preparation not work out on Saturday?

" No, I think for the most part, Monday through Friday with this group has been good. It's just the sprinkles here and there. That's funny on Tuesday, and then on Saturday when it happens, it's not funny. Across the board, it's the ownership component and the ability to hold people accountable around you.

You shouldn't be worried about whether a guy is going to show up on time for a lift or not. We're going to find them, and we're going to hold them accountable. We're going to do all those things, but you want to get the culture created to where that's not a choice. Somebody's going to have a problem with that, and they're going to have to deal with that in the locker room.

I think we have a lot of guys doing that. But to win on a consistent basis in this league, week in and week out, year in and year out, there's got to be a really good culture there. That's got to start from the top, but it's also got to expand through the locker room and give players the ability to hold people accountable around them to do things right Monday through Friday.

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding looks on during the second quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Question "The next couple of weeks, is it a lot of evaluation? When does that piece start in earnest as far as personnel and potentially coaching staff decisions? What's your philosophy when it comes to that?

" To me, as long as they're going to keep score, we're doing everything that we can to win the football game. That's using the best personnel that we have and creating the best packages in all three phases to give ourselves our best shot. We're still going to evaluate who the best 11 are to run out there first and who's playing winning football.

Are there other decisions based on some guys being banged up and all that, and some younger players and seeing where they're at in their development? Absolutely. But you're playing to win the game. You still have an opportunity to have a decent season, and you have a couple left here.

You have at least three games left. It's our goal to come in and compete, try to go 1-0 every week and make sure we're doing everything we can to do that. We're going to need everybody, too. I'm not going to sit here and say, "Hey, no, we're just flipping the page, and now let's go ahead and move to next year.

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There are things that other people have jobs to do, general managers, player personnel and recruiting staffs. There are things being evaluated week in and week out, and we know signing day is coming up. Portal season is coming in January, so there's a lot of responsibility within that. The evaluation of your current roster is absolutely part of it.

Who do we want back? Who's not a good fit, regardless of whether it's based on football or not? Those evaluations happen week in and week out as well. There's definitely a lot of people looking at the big picture, but from a coaching staff and player perspective, we better be looking at what it's going to take to be offered next week.

Are we cleaning up these mistakes? To me, that's the only way you get better. Question: "Pete, there was a flood of frustration on Oklahoma's part about the schedule change. I was curious what your reaction was to that and how you think your guys handled the logistics of this weekend.

" I promise you nobody was more frustrated than our team, which had gotten to a facility at 7:45 Friday morning. We were sitting on buses for three hours, sitting under a stadium, got called back and were in meeting rooms holding that. There was nobody more frustrated. I can assure you they didn't want to wait another day.

Everybody wanted to exhaust everything we could to get here Friday night. They called us and told us we weren't able to do that. I told the players this very much felt like COVID to me. We didn't get to decide this.

We didn't get to choose this, but it is what it is. Let's show up tomorrow, and here's another Friday.

Then let's go show up, and we better be ready to go because I know they will be. Everybody was frustrated from the other time. We went through TSA on the bus. It was so unfortunate.

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There wasn't any excitement about moving it to Sunday. They were like, "This is one less day they get off.

" They wanted to play it on Saturday, too, obviously. It's just unfortunate with the FAA and that whole deal. I thought Saturday was fine. I was concerned about that because they'd been there all day Friday.

You let them go, and now they're staying at their house on a Friday night because we didn't have hotel rooms. We were already eating and doing stuff like that. But they showed up Saturday morning with good energy, to be honest with you. I was like, "OK, here we go.

" It kind of broke the monotony of the normal routine. I thought they embraced it, and I thought they had good energy and a good attitude and all that. I think there's going to be a lot about the tape when you watch it that you like. There were just some critical points in the game where either they executed or we didn't.

When you play a good football team, that's a good football team. They've had some unfortunate luck and timing and all those types of things. I told our guys this week, look, two of our three losses this team beat, right? They beat Florida and Texas.

This isn't like you're coming in and playing some team that's under .500 and you're going to run them out of their own place. We knew they had a lot of pride here, and I know Venables does a great job. We knew we were going to have to play really well, not perfect. There were just certain points and certain plays where we didn't execute.

Question: "You guys missed some tackles on third downs that let drives stay alive for them. It's been a recurring problem for you guys all year. How frustrating is it that it hasn't cleaned itself up over the course of a year?

"I just feel like it's my responsibility as the coach to make sure that we're training it the right way, setting those drills up throughout the week and putting them in a position to improve and get better. For the most part, I felt like we have. But to your point, I agree with you. They still continue to occur.

I think a couple more of them happened today. The leverage was right, but we still missed it. It still extended the drive and still became a first down. Some of that was stopping our feet on contact.

I'm not blaming it on the surface. We made it a point with the surface and wet ground that you have to bring your feet with you. You have to have balance and body control and keep your feet underneath your pad level. I'm not naive enough to think that you're not going to have some missed tackles.

They have good players, too. I get it. But it has been a consistent theme at critical moments. We assess it every week.

It's not always the same guy, and it's not always the same situation. But it is our responsibility to make sure we're working the heck out of it. I felt like we have, but it continues to show up. We'll definitely have to take a deeper dive.

Question: "That was Oklahoma's best rushing game in probably two years, but they ran it well last week, too, against Florida. What's different since Jason Whitten took over that offense?

" I think consistency and staying with it. They rushed it 50 times, so you're probably going to put up close to 180 yards doing it that way. I think the patience of it, getting the material going early in the game. Over the last two weeks, he's done a good job extending it with the quarterback's legs early in the game.

I think the passing game has been complementary to it, with a lot of free access and some cheap five-yard completions to build some confidence. Then the backs, I never felt like the run game was the issue at any point during the game. A lot of times as a coordinator, you feel like, "Oh my God, we just can't stop the run.

" It was never the run. It was a missed-tackle component. It never felt like, "Oh man, holy cow, here we go. Get bigger people in and do all those types of things.

" I thought they did a really good job of staying patient and staying on course. Our problem was that if you get them in third-and-long, the way that we did several times, some third-and-extra-long situations, and don't get them off the field, that's tough against that type of offense. They're going to come right back, eat the clock and control the ball by running it.

I felt like the running game wasn't as big of a deal tonight as the missed tackles in critical situations and the third down. These weren't third-and-ones. These were third-and-sixes and longer. Question: "Ten games into John David's first year as offensive coordinator, you're not just handling the defensive play calls, but being a head coach, too.

What's your evaluation of how it's gone? Do you think giving up play-calling duties is something you can consider in the offseason?

"I felt like we made some hires in the offseason to set it up the right way. They're not all still in the building now. Some things occurred in the offseason and all those types of things. I'm always going to put this program first, put our players first and really sit back and evaluate things.

Obviously, this is my first time doing both. I reached out to some guys, Venables being one, to really try to get some ideas from them and what they thought. I think you're always, as a coach or a player within your scheme or your program, evaluating how you can do it better and what's sustainable.

I'm not going to sit here and lie to you and say this has been really easy as far as time management, all the things you want it to look like in all three phases, and the ability to handle retention meetings when they're coming up but you're still trying to game plan. Absolutely, there's definitely a lot to it.

Austin and I will sit down and evaluate what this thing really looks like and what it needs to look like moving forward. Everything is definitely on the table. Cooper Ferguson is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications. He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering football and soccer while contributing sports coverage for the campus community.

Outside of journalism, Cooper enjoys following sports, playing golf, weightlifting, and supporting Arsenal FC.