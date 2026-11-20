Tennessee forced 38 turnovers and improved to 6-0 with a 102-48 win over Radford. Here’s everything Kim Caldwell, Kennedy Fauntleroy and Jada Eads said.

turned those into 57 points, which accounted for more than half of its total. The Lady Vols host No. 10 UCLA on Sunday. After the game, head coach Kim Caldwell and guards Kennedy Fauntleroy and Jada Eads spoke with the media.

Below is everything they said.

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“I loved our start. I loved how hard we played. We played really well together. I think we did a much better job on the 50-50s.

I think we did a much better job rebounding the ball on the box outs. So that was a good response to see another good start on a one-day prep. So that’s really good to see out of this team going forward. ”Eads: “I think we did really well, emphasizing the box outs and focusing on it in practice, honestly, because we know how important it’s going to be moving forward.

So that’s our emphasis on just boxing out and going to rebound, and everything else will come along. ”“I think it was imperative that we got off to a good start. Imperative for the next games in general. I think that was pretty much my emphasis.

”“Riley played really hard tonight. She got the hard hat, so she was the player we deemed who played the hardest. She’s taking charges. She’s diving on 50-50 balls.

She’s just another spacer on the floor that can shoot, and she was aggressive at going to the rim tonight, too. She’s a good talker on defense. She brings a lot to the table for this team. ”“Just like she said, she brought a lot of energy to our team.

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She was on the floor. She was getting rebounds, got a couple and-ones. She brought energy, so she did well tonight. ” Tennessee forward Riley Makalusky and Tennessee guard Jada Eads high-five during a women’s basketball game between Tennessee and Middle Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

, on Nov. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectCaldwell: “I was very proud of that. I was proud that they started the game, again, with a sense of urgency. They stepped up early.

They threw the first punch. They threw a couple punches in the first half. So that was good to see. They took care of business early, which is exactly what I wanted out of them.

”“We’re going to spend a lot of time prepping for them, watching film, obviously getting after it in practice. They are really good at a lot of things we struggle with. They’re physical. They’re big.

We can’t really replicate size. We need to get better on the boards. We’re going to have to box out, we’re going to have to team rebound, we’re going to have to be strong with the ball and it’s a big test for our program. I’m excited for it.

I’m excited to see where we are at, how much better we need to get as the defending national champs come to our house. ”“Because we have to give one day off a week, we already practiced early in the week before Belmont, so we are off tomorrow because that has to be our off day. So we are doing another one-day practice prep. But they are going to, I have no doubt, spend a lot of time watching film.

I was really impressed. I asked a few questions about our next opponent, and everyone had an answer. And so that was really good to see. ” The press fueled a 24-4 run in the first quarter and a 21-2 run in the second.

How did it feel to get in a flow, and what did you do best tonight?

“When we came out with pressure, we know how our rotation is going to be, how ball pressure is going to be really important coming into this game. So to see that our press is actually working when we do the things right is one of the key things that we look at as well. Because if we do things right, then it’s going to look good. So just continue to keep doing those things.

”“I think that we emphasized energy a lot before the game. Coach Kim came and talked to us in the huddle and emphasized energy during the warmups and everything. So I think energy just carried over into the game in the first and second quarter. And obviously our teammates, like I said, Riley, she got an and-one.

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Fats brings all of her energy all the time. So that pretty much helped. ” Tennessee guard Kennedy Fauntleroy guards Radford guard Kailyn Fields during a college basketball game on Nov. 19, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect“Oh, it was very nice.

My teammates made me feel so loved. Almost cried, I’m not even going to lie. But just a very nice gesture. I love the crowd.

I love how they stood up, gave me applause. I’m so loved here, and I appreciate it a lot. ”“The first thing I wanted to see was how we showed up, and if we were taking it seriously. We did, and that was great to see out of them.

We did a really good job of, again, having great energy, playing hard. I think our press rotations looked really good. I think our first half, yes.

Second half, no. There were some things we wanted to work on, that I’m not going to get into, that we tried to work on in the second half that didn’t look good. We were using it essentially to maybe prep going forward and I was not happy with the way that looked. ”“I think we approach it like every other game we approach, going and playing hard no matter who it is, honestly.

We know it’s a big game coming up, but if we stay true to our principles and go out there and play, we should be a good team going out there and competing against them. So I think we just need to stay true to what we do. ”What did you like about Jada’s all-around night as the only player with more than two rebounds, assists and steals?

“What I liked the most was the day after we got back from Belmont. We got back late, about 2 in the morning, and she was the first one in the gym the next day getting reps when everyone else could have just rolled in. She could have just rolled in sleepy, and she didn’t. She got in the gym and she worked.

She had a great practice. She picked things she wanted to get better at.

"She’s going to continue to get better and better as she finds her flow in the offense and as she’s working on them. I’m not surprised she had a great game. She had a really good practice the day before, a confident-looking practice the day before. And again, she’s pairing it with prep on her own, prep and practice.

It’s going to translate to the game. ”for the chance to be featured in an article!