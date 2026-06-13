‘Everything just started falling apart’: Man pulled from wreckage after tornado hits home

A man was rescued after being trapped underneath storm debris when a tornado barreled across the Chicago area.

CHICAGO — A man was rescued after becoming trapped underneath storm debris when a tornado barreled through the Chicago area.

“I think I’ve got a broken leg,” Rymek said. His ankle shattered, but almost miraculously, he lives to tell about it today.

“The door flew out of my hand, and then everything just started falling apart,” Rymek said. “I’m just very thankful I’m alive, that we are. Cause of what, what we went through, what we’ve seen. We thought during the time that it was not, we weren’t going to make it.

” Rymek helped free his wife, who called for help, and a freelance photographer in the area heard the cries and came to help.

“I was able to get off of half of his body to give him a little bit of comfort until the police showed up with a couple of. Guys that were able to slide him out,” the photographer, Scott Lasker, said.reported strong thunderstorms spawned at least seven confirmed tornadoes Thursday evening, including preliminary EF-3 tornadoes in parts of the Chicago area and into areas of northwest Indiana. A new tampering scam is reportedly popping up at some gas pumps.

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