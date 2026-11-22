The Tennessee Volunteers were able to defeat the LSU Tigers after pulling away in the 4th quarter. It was a gutsy win for the Vols that shoul help boost their r

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the college football game against LSU on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Tennessee Volunteers were able to defeat the LSU Tigers after pulling away in the 4th quarter.

It was a gutsy win for the Vols that shoul help boost their resume. The Vols head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media after the game and this is everything he said.

Also read How to Watch Tennessee vs LSU

“Great win. Love the intensity, the physicality that we played with in every phase of the game. A lot of things we can do to play a lot smarter. Some of the penalties, some of the things that we did offensively early in the football game, in the middle of the football game against a really good football team.

We can clean up some of those things. But the way we compete, the physicality that we play, the trust that they have in one another. Playing the next play, no matter what happened on the previous one or the situation. This group continues to be elite in that.

Really proud of the quarterbacks. They didn't care who was in, how they got in. Just wanted to help this football team win. Obviously, offensively, the rushing game was a big part of our success against a really good run defense.

Good win. Enjoy it tonight, and we got to get better here as we come back tomorrow as a staff and on Monday as a football team. Also want to say our fans were phenomenal the environment energy that was inside of that stadium. Appreciate them and the way that they showed up tonight as well.

”“Mentally tough, physically tough. You know, we talked about it at the end of the week. You don't know how the game's going to play out, man. We're going to need you at some point, and he went in there.

He was, you know, calm, collected, managed it well, was decisive, and, you know, the combination of the two of them was beneficial in tonight's game, and George not being at 100%, you know, being limited. We knew he would be available, and just his continued, you know, work getting prepared throughout the course of the week and then Faizon making some big plays with his legs at the end. Resilient performance offensively.

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A lot of things we can clean up early. ”“Yeah, go play the next play, and there's some things early that he would like to have back, and protectionally, you know, there just subtly some things that we did that allowed them, you know, to get to the quarterback on the early one, and at the end of the day he's continued to grow and just understanding and competing and playing the next play independently.

Pretty special that you got two guys that handle themselves the way that they do in that situation tonight and just want to win. Says a lot about both of them. ”“This football team's okay playing in a tight game at halftime. They have great competitive composure and resiliency.

The physicality in which we play is special, and you can see that at both sides of the line of scrimmage, but it's all 11, and it's fun to watch that style of play. This is a“The physicality. I think it's a part of, you know, their approach, our approach every single day, offseason, spring ball. The way they compete consistently inside of the building.

In a lot of ways, how they challenge each other, you know, and got some really special leadership inside the locker room, too. ”That's it. Exclamation point. And it's really hard to do that inside of this league.

Vandy's a good football team. They go on the road today, and I'm not even sure what the final score was. It's hard to win inside of this league. We'll have to be at our best.

As people assess and look at this football team, you know, it's a different style than maybe I've played historically as a head coach. But I would think some of the old-time coaches would have a great appreciation for that are on that committee. That the style of play, you know, the physicality that we play.

We play field position a little bit more than I have historically and play all three phases of the game together and play it pretty good. ”“Fourth down on the goal line. One, have trust that we can go execute it. We obviously don't.

Two, you don't get it; they're backed up, they're pinned. So, that's a combination of the decision in that scenario. The fourth down later, I think we're closer to midfield, maybe on the plus side of it, just a little bit. It was a true one.

Felt good about our personnel, what we had seen from them, and the ability to go drain a yard. We do solid job on the right side. Bishop gets his pads down and gets it. It was a really good pick up by him.

”“Every team forms its identity a little bit as you go. Offseason, being young at quarterback, there were some things that are a part of how we play that we anticipated and started to create and work on, and our staff's done a good job. Offseason leadup and our players have done a really good job, but as you continue to play, the season unveils itself a little bit.

You form an even greater identity, and then you play to it as coach. ”“Listen, a big part of this formula is the way our defenses play. Defending the run, playing tight coverage. It's hard to drive a full length of a field against this defense, and our fans probably question some of what I've done around midfield, but it all is intermixed into playing the style of football.

And just tonight was an elite job by our defensive staff, Coach Knowles, our defensive coaches, and our players. Elite performance. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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“It affects the game and small margins and false starts and changes the way the game's played. Our crowd, you know, they've continued to get better throughout the course of the year just like this football team has. And they are a huge part of our success, and typically they rise up and are at their best when their best is required. Tonight was that, and I“Being able to pin them.

Playfield position. Our cover units were, you know, really solid. The 15-yard penalty on the touchdown, it's a nightmare as a coach. Where you're kicking off from, and you're going to have to cover it, except when Turbo's back there and Turbo's going to kick it to the middle of the end zone from, I don't know, wherever he was at.

Special, well deserved to finish the play with that kind of emotion. That was a huge play in the football game. Huge play. ”“Yeah, it challenged our football team.

LSU, I think it was number one total offense, total defense in conference and we were going to have to be at our best. Defensively, they rose to that challenge. Our front applied pressure; our secondary and backers applied pressure. We matched things out.

Couple of penalties that changed and gave them some momentum on a couple plays over the middle of the field. But an elite job. We played screens extremely well. We played the quarterback draw.

Just an elite performance by all 11. Coverage and pressure worked well together tonight. ”“This season, this schedule, nine games in the league, the totality of it, next-guy-up mentality, you're going to have to have guys step up, and you know, quarterbacks both played. Running backs, JG coming back, getting healthy, a couple of weeks ago, playing his best football, most comfortable, but all of those guy, it took everybody tonight, and it's going to continue to take that.

”, right. We don't get it. defense. We go out, get a stop, short field, able to get into the tight zone, and you know, forced to throw one away the play before, but able to connect, bounce back, play the next play. It's quarterbacks, it's every player that's on the field, and that was a huge momentum swing, changing the way the game was going to be played in the second half.

”“Yeah. George just limited, not at 100%. Defense style of defense that you were facing: their ability to apply pressure on the quarterback. So that's what went into it.

”“Combination of everything. It's offseason mental approach. It's, you know, being where your feet are every minute of the day. Coaches challenging our players to do that, players challenging our players to do that.

And then it takes a special type of competitor to do that in the fourth quarter in tight ball games and be detailed. Play your assignment. Play with physicality. It’s a mental approach.

It's the physical approach. It's all those things combined. Thank you. ”Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans.

Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember. Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.