Everything Jeremiah Telander Said Leading Up to Texas A&M

Jeremiah Telander spoke to the media on Monday, ahead of Tennessee's trip to Texas A&M.

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander tackles Kentucky Wildcats running back Jason Patterson during the second half at Neyland Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tennessee Volunteers defense was dominant against Kentucky this past Saturday. Only giving up six points to Wildcat kicker Adam Zouagui. Jeremiah Telander was a big reason for that, as he is one of the leaders of the defense. Telander finished with 10 tackles in the win.

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Monday, he“Yeah, we knew that they had an explosive offense coming into this game. We had to start strong on first down and get them behind the sticks a little bit. There were some drives that didn't go our way, but ultimately, we didn't let them in our end zone. So, job well done.

”"Yeah. That hurts all of our hearts. Tyree has been one of the hardest workers on this team. One of the biggest Tennessee guys on this team and that breaks our heart for him.

But at the end of the day, it's football. It's the game that we play and next man up mentality. We've had guys working since January behind him. I'm sure that he's going to help them along the way as well.

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”“Yeah, I think that was huge for them to get in there uh night game and Neyland some of them their first um big time snaps. I think Finch, obviously y'all seen him all year, but he continues to get better every single week and Hezi as well coming off the edge. Those are two guys that definitely caught my eye, but we have a great D line from senior to freshman class.

”“Yeah, that's one of the biggest takeaways that we have going into this week is I've said it before, we have to pack the defense and we're going to do that this week. And it's funny some because at home the games are even louder than away games. So, we handle itat home and we're communicating with hand signals. So, we just got to take it to the road and close the deal.

”“Yeah, we believe in our routine. Obviously, we're going to change some things here and there, what worked and what didn't, but the routine isn't the problem. I think the guys are preparing really well. When it matters the most, you got to go do your job.

Because you could do it right in a walk through three times, but if you don't do it right when it matters the most, then it doesn't count, you know? So, when it matters the most, we got to go make it happen. ”“Oh, it meant everything to us. Last week, I think it was Tuesday night that he surprised us and he just walked into the meeting room and it gave me chills all over.

He is a walking miracle, and I wish that y'all could have heard the speech that he gave us when he walked Tuesday night into that room. It's something that I'll remember forever and we're playing for him every single day. ” Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge, second from left, smiles as he talks with Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter after Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , on Nov. 7, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. Just it says so much about who he is as a man because he doesn't have to be here right now, but he is showing up and he's coaching us up. And then after the great speech, he freaking got on to us for something that he didn't like. So, he hasn't changed one bit and God is great.

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“Yeah, he he's special in everything that he does. If you ask the other position groups, they'll probably say that he's one of their favorite coaches of the team. And it just goes to who he is as a as a man and not just a coach. ”“Yeah, without a doubt.

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I kind of laughed about it after the meeting because he was getting pretty fiery and I was like, "Hey, coach is back. He hasn't lost a step.

" And then again, it just shows you the kind of coach that he is because he I mean, he's stuck in the hospital bed watching us play and he wants us to be great. So, he was just waiting to coach us up. ”“Without a doubt. To know that coaching was back in the house watching us play under the lights.

That gave us all the energy and motivation that we needed. ”“Yeah, at the end of the day, you have to make a smart full speed decision. And in that scenario, I just needed to match the hand and continue running by and not finish on the ground with that one. That's a stupid penalty.

And watching back on the film, I mean, that would take us to third and long versus sticks moving forward. It's unacceptable and it can't happen again. ”“Yeah, his versatility. They can pull that pull that ball with the quarterback anytime that they want in that game.

So, we have to be great with our rules. The kid can also throw it all the way down the field, too. So, we have to be great in all aspects of our defense. ”“Yeah, I think coming off of last week in that bye, every single game has been you play your you play every snapAnd that's the advice that I give to the guys.

It's a one week mentality. Each week is a new season and that's where our mindset's at. ”Major Passons was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee to a family of Volunteer fans. Watching Tennessee basketball and football games has been a tradition in the Passons's household since he can remember.

Major brings an expertise and focus in Basketball, as he has covered the Miami Heat since 2022 through various outlets including Heat On SI since October 2025.