Everything Is Suddenly Going Wrong for the AI Industry

The market, the midterms, and Jensen Huang’s torrid spy plot all pose the same question: How long can this go on?

To an underrated degree, AI buildout runs through one company, and that company runs through one man. Nvidia, the 33-year-old graphics-card-maker that became the most valuable firm in the world, sells the chips the rest of the industry relies on.

But Nvidia is also a major investor in AI companies large and small, ranging from OpenAI and SpaceX tolike CoreWeave, Nebius, and IREN — basically, AI data center startups that build warehouses full of Nvidia processors — which happen toAs a public figure, Huang has been an exuberant and unapologetic booster for his company and industry. He has gone out of his way to downplay the dreary or apocalyptic messages of his peers and used his considerable influence to shape — or, more accurately, prevent — government regulation, persuading President Trump to relax policies around exporting Nvidia hardware to China.

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Now he appears to be in a great deal of trouble. On Sunday, the AI industry’s most effective hype man admitted to an extramarital affair, for which he is “,” according to a memo sent to Nvidia employees. But this wasn’t just any affair. The woman implicated was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singaporean company with extensive connections to China.

Megaspeed, which has become a major buyer of Nvidia chips, has been accused of circumventing U.S. export restrictions. Worse, the executive, Alice Huang, was the subject of ancirculated among lawmakers last year that suggested she might be a Chinese intelligence asset, that Mr. Huang may have been a target of an extended operation, and that she had been funneling information to the government in Beijing.

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In other words, it sure looks like the head of the linchpin of America’s AI industry was successfully targeted by Chinese intelligence. Itlooks like the Trump administration, after initially neglecting to raise concerns, took steps to make this situation go away, with theJenson Huang: “He said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” the president said in a press conference.

“And I really believe him. ”) At any point during the past few years, this would have been a consequential story. But the Nvidia CEO’s implication in an alleged spy plot came at the worst possible time and could now have enormous implications for a global economy that increasingly depends on AI spending.

After a summer of, October saw a sell-off of data-center bonds, a flurry of analyst warnings about AI debt, Anthropic’s IPO filing, and an Alphabet earnings report that suggested this technology wasThen last week, against the backdrop of widespread, cross-partisan opposition to data centers, Democrats triumphed around the country. Their victories caused an immediate mood shift in and around the tech industry, which had spent much of 2026 in a state of all-out AI acceleration.

Soon, it might not be so easy to build a massive new data center,, and broad regulation of a technology that has caused worry and deep suspicion among Americans is, for the first time in years, back on the menu. With his affair and signs of administration favor-trading or even corruption, Huang has provided a clear line of investigation for an incoming wave of tech-skeptical lawmakers.

In the short term, even a slight adjustment to Nvidia’s approach to supporting the data center buildout — either through direct investment, backstopping, or $100 billion This sudden shift in fortunes for the AI industry is happening concurrently with the rise of a darkening mood within it, particularly around existential risk and safety. Just two months ago, the resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon drew more mainstream attention to the prospect of large-scale or apocalyptic AI fears, which have been a topic of open conversation among researchers for years.

But the threat of rogue AI and catastrophic loss-of-control scenarios has been crowded out of the news by market chaos and elections. That hardly means their assessments have changed for the better: A new report from AI-safety organization METR, which is embedded in Anthropic,that the company was making progress toward recursive self-improvement, a process through which some believe AI could rapidly become uncontrollable. (In this extraordinarily fraught context, Anthropic is preparing to start tradinga new era of tech-industry accountability, post-midterms, a core of AI insiders — once again speaking mostly to one another, and feeling freaked out by what they see as the complacency of the rest of the world — were talking like this:which means buying more chips.

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And while his position has always involved talking his book, it also aligned with the bet many others in his industry have been making: thatamong an enormous infrastructure bubble, an aloof regulatory regime, a restless and angry public, and AI models that were already poorly controlled by their creators, there had to be a golden path — or at least a way to muddle through without total disaster. It’s a case that Huang, now compromised as both a CEO and a Trump-aligned political actor, can no longer make and that fewer people are inclined to believe.

Suddenly, skeptical investors, energized American voters, and despairing AI-safety researchers seem to agree on one point: Things can’t go on like this, and something — if not a model, then a market — is about to spin out of control. Republicans have a trifecta until January, and there are a still a lot of ways it could go wrong. Here’s an overview of what’s on tap.

Ross Douthat prodded Trump into giving unusually thoughtful answers on everything from midterms blunders to UFOs to what he’d do to get into Heaven. If you thought the top-line results of the midterms were staggering, wait until you see what’s under the hood. The president can’t stop publicly musing the afterlife. Here are the latest odds on Trump going to Heaven, according to Trump.

The president offered the UFC CEO the job in a Truth Social post, writing, “Dana, please take the job! ” But now he claims he was just “kidding. ”The war in Iran was unpopular chiefly because it contributed to the unhappiness with Trump’s economic record voters already felt. This time, Democrats won over the swing voters who loathe both parties, but they need to pivot to keep winning the double haters over.

@realDonaldTrump has morphed into a sweet old guy who just wants to fix up D.C. and pass bipartisan bills. But he’s having trouble keeping up the act. The vice-president’s response to the GOP’s midterms meltdown was to distance himself from the administration’s unpopular war with Iran. *Sorry, there was a problem signing you up.