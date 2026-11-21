The No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers are 7-0 after their blowout win over Loyola Maryland. The Hoos were big favorites in the game, and they played like the better tea

Nov 17, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom talks with Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory during a stoppage in play against the Old Dominion Monarchs in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Hoos were big favorites in the game, and they played like the better team from the opening tip. UVA hit four of their first five threes, and Sam Lewis led the way to a 50-24 first half. From there, Ryan Odom's team cruised the rest of the way, and they remain undefeated in this very young season.

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UVA had a big lead early in the game, but in college basketball, it can be easy to let your foot off the gas and cruise to a win that might be closer than you want. That was not the case tonight, as UVA kept their pressure up and Odom talked about that after the game: "Yeah, I thought they did a nice job overall. Certainly, to start the game. I think it was 15 to three.

Then all of a sudden it was 22 to 20, and they got a couple of feet set threes, a couple of tough shots in there that were overbodies that we could potentially live with. But they also got you know some rim shots that we really can't. From that moment on, our guys did a great job.

You know throughout the rest of that half, I think we had three kill shots, you know, in that in that half, which is really really good to get the lead. And same thing in the second half.

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They started out it was five to five, and then it was 10 to 10 with Tess at the line, and and that second group that came in there, Jan, Elijah Kalu, they did a nice job, and Chance really raised his level. Sam played a complete game offensively and defensively. I thought he did a nice job. Johann continues to protect and solve a lot of problems back there.

So all in all, a good win. We did what we needed to do, and but a lot of respect for Coach Loeffler. He and I are friends, and they're going to do they're going to do well in their league. He's got a lot of new guys, and some guys that were returning as well.

But I'm excited for them as they get in their conference.

"Virginia is 7-0 this season and has a case to be a top two team in the country when the AP Poll is released on Monday afternoon. Odom was asked after today's game if his team was ahead of schedule and he gave the kind of response you would expect: "Yeah, I haven't really thought about it in that in that respect. Yeah, the offense is is doing really well, you know right now.

So I think that's one of the things that I talk to the guys about after the game is we can't get seduced or you know comfortable with you know the offense seducing us into okay well we don't have to defend at the highest level. Now we have to have a balanced attack on both sides, and I think in the half court we could do a much better job than we're doing right now.

The press obviously was good for us tonight. For several timeouts, then they didn't have a timeout for the last nine minutes or something like that. Not easy to deal with, so from that perspective, very good. But the half court defense, we we can't give up 11 threes and feet set threes.

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There were a couple bank in. You're gonna you're gonna get a couple of those occasionally, but the feet set ones where we're just closing a little bit too short, not getting them off that line, not not good enough.

"When you have wins over Arkansas and Maryland already in the season and are 7-0, there is going to be a lot of outside noise that can be distracting if you don't have the right leadership. Odom was asked about that after the game and he talked about how his team is handling that so far: "Yeah, there's no question. We talk about it.

You know, we focus on what's right in front of us, and you know, similar to last year, we you know rattled off some wins in a row, and all of a sudden you look up at the record, like, "Wow, you have a pretty good record right now.

" But that comes with just following the process and not getting caught up. And so, there are individual conversations that we have to have with guys, guys that are in their senior year from time to time, get you know hyper focused on you know what they need to do for the next level, and there's a lot of different factors.

Or some get antsy, and so you have to you have to make sure that you're constantly in communication with your guys about hey, let's winning. You know everybody does well when you win, and it's it's it makes it a lot more fun. You know to be a part of a winning program, so the guys understand there's a lot more out there for them. I heard Kelvin Sampson say the other day, "Celebrate what?

What's there to celebrate right now? It's like we got another game, and let's keep playing.

"Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell