Everything Eve Rackham Watt said after Tennessee swept Mississippi State

Tennessee coach Eve Rackham Watt breaks down the sweep of Mississippi State, Caroline Kerr reaching 4,000 assists, Anni Tang’s growth and Jalyn Stout.

, 25-20, 25-14, 29-27. Head coach Eve Rackham Watt also clinched her 100th home win and 100th SEC win. Kennedi Rogers led all players with 19 kills.

Jalyn Stout recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 15 digs. Caroline Kerr totaled 34 assists.returned to the lineup and her presence was immediately felt. Freshman Middle blocker Anni Tang also turned in a solid night, as her confidence rises. After the match, Rackham Watt spoke with the media.

Also read Big Brother 2026 Ends with Rochelle Rackham Crowned Winner Amid 22,000 Ofcom Complaints

Below is everything she had to say.

“Well, you know, it’s tough to win on the road. You know, not a totally healthy roster. And, you know, I think we had opportunities last weekend to win those matches and didn’t pull it out. And so, you know, I feel like our team for the most part in those situations has been pretty good this year.

And sometimes you might need that wake up call to be able to reset a little bit.

“And so I think tonight, you know, I was really proud of, especially the way we finished the third set when our backs were against the wall a little bit. And we found ways to make plays at the end. And, you know, you like to see that response from your team, especially, you know, just coming off of that weekend. To be able to sweep Mississippi State, you know, I think was a really nice response.

And we looked pretty, I think, confident doing it. ”“Absolutely. I mean, Chelsea’s just having a phenomenal year and she’s just really experienced in that middle blocker position. They handle a lot of the defensive responsibilities along with, you know, helping to spread the offense and keep things balanced.

And so there is a bit of a domino effect not having that kind of player out on the floor, you know, in terms of how it affects everybody else statistically. Some stuff you can see, some stuff you can’t see. But, you know, I think just even tonight, some of the volleyball plays that she made, you know, not even her blocks or kills, but, you know, she had to step in and set a couple of balls.

Advertisement

“And those are just veteran plays that, you know, she’s been out there and she’s been doing it for a couple of years now. I think, you know, again, she’s just having a great year. And all this experience is so great for our freshman middle blockers. They’re getting better.

I think you saw it tonight with Anni, just, you know, how much better they’re continuing to improve every weekend. So it’s been great for them, but you know, you don’t have a lot of time to grow up, and so they’re living that right now. ” What was your reaction to Caroline Kerr’s diving play in the second set that she finished with a kill?

“I mean, I guess I wish I could say I’m surprised, but I’m not. I mean, that’s just Caroline. That’s Caroline every day in practice, that’s Caroline in a match. That’s like, she’s gonna do anything she can to make any play she can.

She is absolutely not afraid to throw her body anywhere she needs to, you know, and it’s like, she didn’t even flinch.

“She got right back in, you know, in the rally. And, you know, I think it was fitting. She ended the rally herself with the kill, but that’s just who she is. I mean, she’s a relentless competitor, always has been since the day she got here, and never takes a play off.

And that’s, you know, again, that’s what it looks like. ” KNOXVILLE, TN - November 06, 2026 - Setter/Opposite hitter Jalyn Stout #7 and Libero/Defensive specialist Raegan Burns #13 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Drew Garrison/Tennessee Athletics Mississippi State came in on a four-match win streak.

How did Tennessee neutralize them, and what worked so well in the second set?

“Yeah, I mean, I told our team the same thing. Mississippi State was just down 0-2 to Alabama and came back and won that match in five. So I knew that they would play better in the third. I knew they would probably switch some things with their lineup, and they did.

Julie’s a great coach. They’ve done a couple of different things this year, and so if something wasn’t working, they’ve been able to adjust, and they did that, so we had a little different look in that third set.

“They went to the 5-1, and I didn’t think we served as well in that third set. Obviously, we missed more, but we also didn’t serve as aggressively, and I think in the first two sets, we were super aggressive behind the service line, which made their offense kind of, you know, easier to defend. But in that third set, I mean, their middles were much more involved, and that’s just because our serving pressure really decreased.

”“I think that’s it. I think, you know, she’s had kind of this learner’s mentality ever since she got to us. So she wants to be great and she comes to practice every day, is so coachable, you know, has really trusted in our staff and she’s super mindful about her reps every day. And you can just see the confidence growing in her.

And I think the confidence growing in Caroline to be able to get her the ball, there was more of that. And I think tonight, you know, she had kind of a physical mismatch, you know, and so we, I think, took advantage of that. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Advertisement

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

“And I think once she kind of got rolling, could see that her confidence was starting to grow and it affected, you know, whether the attacking affected her blocking or the blocking affected her attacking, you know, one side of the game, I think, really bled into the other. And so she was super effective, you know. But I just think, you know, she’s been able to take a lot of coaching, some hard coaching.

You know, she’s had moments this year where I know she’s been frustrated, but it’s because she wants to be really, really good. And, you know, we’re asking her to do a lot. All of those freshmen we’re asking to do a lot. But I think just the experience Anni’s been able to get on the floor, certainly recently, is paying off.

”“Yeah, it’s definitely a factor. I mean, as a coaching staff we’re well aware of, you know, where we are and what’s going on. You know, we don’t talk about it much with the team. I think, you know, we’re well led and we’ve got great seniors and I’m sure they’ve got an idea, you know.

“But we’re continuing to try to keep things really, you know, in the gym at least, kind of focused on what we need to do and staying present with where we are and, you know, one day at a time, one practice, one match at a time and really trying to enjoy what we’re doing. I mean, this has been a great group.

We’ve had a really good year and just want to continue to play together and play as long as we can. ” What has Kerr meant as a leader as she hits 4,000 assists, and how much will you lean on that heading into the postseason?

“It’s just so hard to, you know, I could sit here for hours. It’s like you can’t summarize Caroline in one little clip. But, you know, every single day she models what it looks like to be competitive, a great teammate, accountable, responsible. You know, she just does everything the right way all the time.

And she always has, you know, and that’s just not as a volleyball player, that’s just as a person. And, you know, I can’t say it enough. Caroline’s character, I think, is what makes her so unique, you know? And, you know, just the work ethic that she’s come and the role model she is to her teammates every single day.

“She’s the same person. I know she prides herself on that. You know, no matter what else is going on in Caroline’s life, she’s going to show up to the gym and to practice every day the same way. And she’s going to give you the best she has every single day.

And I think, you know, when anybody on the floor sees that or anybody on the team sees that, much less the younger players, you’re just really fortunate because, you know, they’re learning from her just by watching her every day. ”“Yeah, you know, I think she, I told her in the locker room, I said she probably thinks she didn’t have a great night, you know, but she was tremendous offensively, hit .529, you know, is always really, really good defensively.

She had 15 digs tonight. I mean, it’s that quiet, like she just kind of does, you know, a bunch of everything and at a really, really high level, you know, but she’s hard on herself. And, you know, I think there were parts of the game I think she wished she played better tonight. She is so skilled at, like, everything on the floor, you know, and you just don’t get players like that.

“I mean, it’s really, really unique to have a skill set that she does, that she can be a primary passer and attacker and set and serve and be an elite defender. And, you know, I think her blocking is part of the game that’s grown maybe the most this year. You know, just her ability to be a defensive presence. I think she’s come a long way there.

But, yeah, in terms of, you know, her coming back, it’s a huge, huge plus for us. I mean, it’s just, she’s a great player and she’s going to continue to get better. She’s also a great leader, you know, similar to Caroline in that way of just a great character kid and does everything the right way. And, you know, she’ll continue to help us this year and lead us next year. Thank you guys. ”