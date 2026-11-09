Everything Dan Campbell Said After Lions Beat Dolphins

Dan Campbell addresses why Christian Mahogany did not play, win against Miami.

head coach Dan Campbell said after his team defeated the Miami Dolphins, 19-9, to improve to 6-2 on the season.

“All right, let me start here. A lot of what we said was, man, let's win number six for 46. And we did that today. We got that done.

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I'll start there. I told them as a coach, there's things that we need to clean up. We can be much better. We created some of our own issues at times.

Ultimately, we played pretty dang good defense. And then offensively, when we needed it, man, we hit some explosives. That one drive – within three plays, we scored and then we finished the game out on the hole. So, that was a good thing.

As a human being, as their teammate, I'm unbelievably proud of them. For everything that this week has been, this has not been easy. It's not been easy on anybody. And for them to come in here and lock back in and fight, get in a dogfight with the team, which by the way, Coach Hafley is doing a hell of a job.

That team plays hard. The tape said so. We knew it would be that way. And hang in there and do what you have to do in the second half to finish this game.

I'm unbelievably proud. So we'll take that. It's win number six. ”guys are trusting what they're being taught .

They're executing it, and then with that execution comes confidence. So their confidence has grown and they're trusting one another. That's always going to help you play better. Once we tighten a few things up on the back end, our front's been playing at a pretty high level.

So we've been able to shut down the run and we can get to the cue. It took us a minute. We couldn't quite get there in the first half, second half, though, we started making some hay. So that's a big thing.

I'm proud of those guys. We use all of them, Rock and Dorsey and Rakestraw and obviously McCreary and obviously our safeties, man. That was a huge pick by Chuck, that was big time. Chuck's a rock for us back there.

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And obviously BB and Abney. I mean, we use every one of those DBs, they’re in there, so proud of those guys. ” On the coaches and players wearing #46 jerseys to honor Jack Campbell and the emotion surrounding Sunday’s game “I just think it was the whole week I mentioned this, it was prepare and play like Jack, and just understand, it kind of felt like we owed it to him, in a sense.

It's all we could do because I mentioned this before, he'll take the prayers, but he didn't want the pity. He didn't want you wasting the time thinking about him. He certainly doesn't want us to go and not play our best ball and lose a game. So that's what we could do and we wanted to honor him.

There's nothing easy about it. This is hard because you do want to talk about it and acknowledge it, because if you just brush it under the rug that's not fair. I mean, the guy means too much to us, and so the guys did that. Look, we got a very strong locker room.

We got great leaders, man. Our captains and the leaders on this team, the core of this team, the coaches did a hell of a job. We bonded together and ultimately we found a way to win a game. And that's important here, especially coming off of that.

It was emotional. ”, Mahogany. It was really that simple. Miles deserved his opportunity, and he got it.

And it doesn't mean it stays that way, but that was that was the way it was going to be today. ”“He wants to come back. Are you surprised by anything from Jack? I mean, that's Jack.

Jack is all about the goal in front of me and I'm going to attack that goal and I'm going to destroy that goal and then I'll move on to the next thing. So ultimately, as you know, he's just the way he's wired. He will do any and everything it will take to overcome any perception of adversity. That's the way he is.

”“Yeah, and that was big. And look what it did. That’s the thing. We finally got some.

And honestly, we had some guys open early and we couldn't hold up in protection long enough. We got edged on a couple of things where we can be better. And I thought we tightened some stuff up the second half. Some of it is you watch tape.

I mean, we got a lot of crossover and certainly this week. Chop and those guys, Uche, they bring it off the perimeter and Sieler's slippery inside. He's big, so they're running some of these games and it took us a minute. They got speed now.

They got speed on the perimeter and it's a little different. They play hard and it just took us a minute to get in it and figure a few things out, but once we did, we tightened it up. ”. It’s why we got these guys because we think they can they can help us and they bring something.

I mentioned this before, D-Moore, with every rep he's going to get better. That's how he is. The more reps he gets, the better he gets. He got a pretty good dose today and he's improving.

That's important. So he stepped up for us. Hutch is Hutch. He does what he does and he uses up a lot of resources for their offense.

So you got to win. Mac won today. D-Moore won today. I thought Sky got after today.

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There was some stuff out there effort wise that I was so impressed with. Running the quarterback down, Sky did it, Tyleik did it. I love the way those guys hustle up front. We can get an edge, we can stop the run, and we hustle, man.

We run out of the stack, that's big time. Kacy’s doing a hell of a job with those guys. ”“Well, I think time, right? Time heals everything.

The longer this goes, every day he heals a little bit more, right? We’re a little bit more removed getting ready for the next thing in front of us, and so the thought of those two things is going to help you. We're never going to forget what that is and we got a locker in there set up for him. That locker's traveling, and we'll do our part.

But at the same time, knowing that he is improving, he's getting better every day, that helps us get along with what we're doing. ”“I mean, you see it. You see it firsthand. It's a difference maker.

We've got an edge and we got a guy in the middle who can get after it. We got more than that, by the way. We’ve got a little bit of everything. But those two guys, they do require resources.

You have to take notice of where those two guys are at. And Mac is taking advantage of some of these where at some point in time, if you can give one of those guys a one-on-one somehow, some way, they got to win and they're winning. Mac is winning right now. I'm just proud.

I'm proud of all those guys because they get after the run game and then they earn the right to get after the quarterback. That's how they treat it and that's what they're doing right now. So Mac is huge. He's playing some of the best football.

He's playing the best football I've ever seen him play. He's locked in. He's wired right. He's one of our veteran guys.

It's hard to believe we had all these pups and they're full grown. They're full grown and they're our dudes and they're playing at a high level right now. ”“We just felt like it was the right time. As always, we practice a lot of stuff and it just felt like it was the right time.

Really there on that one, I probably should have gone safe. When they hit us on that it was a good call by them. We’d just scored, they got all three time outs, two scores, eight minutes whatever that was. I’ll take that.

It was a good job by them. That certainly wasn’t on our guys, that was on me. But listen, sometimes that’s the way it goes. You try and get Carter to return and they got us.

”“You know what? I didn't even get into that. And honestly, anything football, I didn't bring up anything football. All right, so anything that came, that was from him.

I didn't bring anything about that up, me personally. You know what I mean? Jack's a stud, man. That's why it's just unbelievable.

Family. ”John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience.

In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!