The Charlotte Hornets' losing streak has now reached seven games, marking back-to-back years in which the purple and teal have started the season 4-14. Charlott

Oct 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee directs his team during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlosing streak has now reached seven games, marking back-to-back years in which the purple and teal have started the season 4-14. Charlotte surrendered 73 points in the first half, and Brooklyn finished with a 64.4% effective field goal percentage for the game. The Hornets showed plenty of fight in the second half, outscoring the Nets by 21 points, but ultimately, the first-half deficit proved too much to overcome.

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Here's what head coach Charles Lee had to say following the loss.