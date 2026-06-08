Here's everything announced at Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote.

ByIt's that time of year when developers who create apps and tools for Apple's ecosystem gather around at Apple Park and remotely to learn what's coming to the company's operating systems later this year.

Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference kicked off today with, as ever, the keynote that contained the bulk of the major announcements. There's something a bit different about this year's WWDC. This is Tim Cook's last one as Apple CEO before he steps down and cedes the role to John Ternus, the company's senior vice president of hardware engineering, . Ternus' appointment might shed some light on where the company is going next, hopefully with a larger focus on hardware innovation.

However, WWDC is all about the software side of things. This is a developing story; refresh for updates. Apple is making some some welcome changes to the Liquid Design language that it foisted upon users with last year's OS updates. This year, across its devices, the company is changing the default look of Liquid Glass.

It's adding an opacity slider so you can decide how transparent you want it to look . The company is making some design changes to macOS as well. Expect a more uniform toolbar across apps. Sidebars will stretch to the edges of the screen to help minimize distractions.

All macOS windows will have a tighter corner radius, while Apple is refreshing app icons. On the performance side, Apple is promising a lot of improvements, with speed boosts of up to 80 percent for AirDrop transfers, messages loading in Mail and playback starting in Apple Music, among other things. Photos will appear in your camera roll up to 70 percent faster as well.





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