The designer built a bridal empire on being unlike everyone else. Can she stay that way?

It’s a Tuesday afternoon, and bridal designer Danielle Frankel Hirsch and her husband and business partner, Joshua Hirsch, are standing outside their new 12,000-square-foot, three-story Tribeca flagship, discussing their brand’s proprietary brown paint.

The shade was developed, they tell me, to highlight the 60-odd gowns on display inside — which themselves are white but notwhite, like marble as opposed to printer paper. The problem is it looks so good that now others want to copy it. According to their architect, when tenants in the landmark building, which used to house the New York Mercantile Exchange, saw the new bittersweet-chocolate façade, they asked if they could get a bucket of the paint too.

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Joshua, soft-spoken and cautious, was against it, fearing it would lump them in with everyone else. But Danielle didn’t mind.

“Why not? ” she says to her husband with a shrug. She’s not worried about clients finding their way to her. The boutique is already booked a month and a half out with so many brides flying in to visit that there’s a dedicated room for storing their suitcases.

Over the past ten years, Danielle has made a name for herself as the “anti-bridal” bridal designer: the cooler, more avant-garde alternative to well-established brands like Oscar de la Renta, Carolina Herrera, and Vera Wang. Her corsets, tulle capes, and pearl-embellished crochet tops have ended up on everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Charli XCX, defining a generation of brides in the process.

In the past three months alone, Danielle has dressed the K-pop star EJAE for her wedding in Seoul; Jordyn Woods for her Malibu wedding to New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, post-Finals; and Jennifer Meyer, Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife, for her Hawaii wedding to billionaire heir Geoffrey Ogunlesi. Her name appears in the submissions seriously considered for’s weddings section “more than any other single designer’s,” says Liam Hess, senior lifestyle and weddings editor for the magazine’s American edition.not just a label,” says Joshua, choosing his words carefully and using a term historically reserved for luxury European heritage brands with roots in haute couture.

With a background in finance and operations, he joined the family business as CEO in 2023, leaving his job as COO for the Free Press. He has since brought on investors including Nick Brown and Natalie Massenet of Imaginary Ventures as well as fashion executive Andrew Rosen, who co-founded Theory.

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Their involvement made possible the new Tribeca boutique with its two-story windows and intelligent lighting system, which will shift based on the sun’s position in the sky; the hand-painted ceiling detail is by an artist they flew in from London, and the VIP fitting room is roughly the size of a one-bedroom apartment. Despite the reported 15-year lease hanging over their heads — and the rent, which could come to around $60,000 a month — Danielle, who has long, straight brown hair and is wearing an off-white blazer and brown corduroy pants when we meet, seems confident and eager to expand, especially after a year and a half of construction.

“We really need those four more fitting rooms,” she says, sipping a Loonen water. “It doesn’t feel like a risk. ” After graduating from Parsons in 2012, Danielle went straight to work as a designer for Marchesa and then Vera Wang. In 2017, at 27, she started her eponymous line out of what she describes as a “closet” in the Garment District.

She launched with two dozen styles, among them a sleek Carolyn Bessette Kennedy–esque slip and a belted trench, like the one she wore to her own wedding that same year. Prices started at around $3,000 for separates and $6,000 to $15,000 for collection gowns — a steal compared with those of a bigger brand like Oscar de la Renta. Still, she made brides feel expensive, stylish, and like themselves.

Outside of Stone Fox Bride, the Ur-nontraditional bridal brand, few designers were catering to women who wanted to avoid a girlish, princess-y gown. And she let her clients participate in the process.

“Danielle reinvented the path for modern-day brides,” says New York–based bridal stylist Anny Choi, who had eight clients out of 13 choose Danielle Frankel for their big day this year. “She was the first designer in the bridal space to be like, ‘Oh, you can mix the bodice of this dress with the volume of this skirt and design your own look. ’”Fashion Fund in 2019.

She seemed eager to prove she was as serious and boundary-pushing a talent as the “real” designers who applied — those who were on the New York Fashion Week calendar — and seemed a bit shocked when she won second place.

“Thank you for believing in a bridal designer,” she said in a tearful acceptance speech. “I never really thought that bridal would even be considered. ” In the early days, to get her name out there, she DM’d celebrities and offered to dress them for their weddings, suggesting they might make a great “Danielle Frankel bride. ” It was an effective strategy — actors Julia Garner and Alexandra Daddario were early takers, and eventually more household names began reaching out.

Naomi Biden wore a fitted bustier top, pants, and a jacket with a tulle cape on the lawn of the White House for her wedding rehearsal, and the podcaster Alex Cooper chose a silk-wool ball gown for her Mexico wedding in 2024. By 2021, the Danielle Frankel brand had become profitable, and two years later, Joshua came on full time.

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“It became pretty clear pretty early on that once the business could carry us both and support our family, this was going to be the end goal,” he says. By the end of last year, the couple had added another floor to their atelier-slash-showroom in the Garment District, opened another boutique in L.A. , created a line of pajamas, and collaborated on two shoe collections: one with Manolo Blahnik and another with Birkenstock.

In the future, Joshua tells me, they hope to expand the business internationally, though he won’t specify where.

“We don’t have overlapping skill sets,” Danielle says of her husband. “So it really helps. I’m a dreamer, and he’s realistic. ” As the business has scaled up, some brides-to-be — many of whom are angling for a personal “brand moment,” as Danielle calls it, whether they’re famous or not — are worried Danielle Frankel has become too obvious a choice.

“I can’t ignore how often I’m seeing the same gowns over and over,” one recently posted to a popular Reddit community called r/BigBudgetBrides. “The dresses I was seriously considering, like the Arabella, Brigette, and Devon, seem to appear constantly across Instagram and TikTok. I feel like I’m in a wedding-cloning machine of sorts. ” And Hess, theeditor, says the magazine has turned down weddings on a few occasions because it has seen the same dress style too many times.

Still: “I think Danielle has been very smart in managing her growth,” he says.

“If my inbox is anything to go by, she’s more popular than ever. ” To help her brides continue to feel special, Danielle is careful not to mass-produce for hundreds of stockists and is continually churning out new styles. In 2022, she shelved her popular Renaissance-sleeve Ruby dress after 200 brides wore it over 18 months. She also has a strict no-social-media policy in place for all of her boutiques, including Tribeca. While brides and their guests can take as many photos as they’d like in the fitting rooms, they are asked not to share any publicly.

“We just don’t want a photo-shoot moment,” Danielle says. “So we have what’s essentially a nondisclosure agreement. ” She understands, though, that as the brand has grown, her customer base has changed. Danielle Frankel may no longer be niche, but no ambitious designer wants to stay that way.

“I love that when we started, it was for the fashion-literate woman and now it’s for the people who appreciate what we’re doing and love the product, the brand, the world that we’ve created,” she says as she finishes her granola and green juice at San Vicente, where she is a member. “And I think the broadness, obviously, helped our business.

You and I could sit across from the table and have two totally different weddings, and I don’t want to alienate either. ” Her goal is to dress the whole friend group now, I suggest.

“Exactly,” she says. ‘My Career in Fashion Hid My Compulsive Shopping Disorder’New York