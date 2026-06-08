If a last-minute lawsuit doesn’t stop UFC Freedom Fights 250, the weather might.

has been trying to throw himself a proper authoritarianism-themed birthday bash for years now. It seemed like his wish might have finally come true last year, when he finally held aUFC Freedom Fights 250 , an MMA cage match on the South Lawn of the White House.

But once again, everyone’s trying to ruin Trump’s big day, just because he didn’t get proper authorization for the event, it seems kind of corrupt, and it’s generally embarrassing to the nation. The biggest threat to UFC Freedom Fights 250 is from a federal lawsuit filed on Saturday.

The suit was filed by the Public Integrity Project, a watchdog group, on behalf of two plaintiffs, activist Susan Douglas and Vietnam War veteran Paul Romano. They allege that the National Park Service, the Interior Department, and several of the agencies’ leaders violated federal law by organizing a private sporting event on public property,ESPN. They also note that the organizers failed to obtain congressional approval or conduct an environmental review before constructing a massive fighting arena on the South Lawn.

While the White House has presented the fights as a public event being paid for entirely by the UFC, the suit alleges that Trump himself, along with several of his allies, stand to profit. NBC News The suit also claims the UFC and its partners stand to gain from the fight, saying the organization is selling VIP and sponsorship packages.

And, it claims, while some preliminary fights will be broadcast on cable networks, the “main card” will be exclusively broadcast on CBS’ streaming service, Paramount+. The White House called the suit “obstructionist, baseless, and dilatory” in a statement emailed to ESPN, arguing that “This iconic event is no different than the various other White House-hosted events on the South Lawn and properly permitted events on the Ellipse and National Mall throughout the year.

”by the Association of Boxing Commissions, avoiding local D.C. regulators. But with the fights less than a week away, there isn’t much time for the case to move through the courts. On Sunday, the Public Integrity Project filed an emergency application for a preliminary injunction to stop the event. The White House keeps insisting that UFC Freedom Fights 250 will “go down as one of the most historic sporting events in our Nation’s history.

” But the event may not be as glorious as Trump is imagining, even if the court allows it to proceed. The “No Kings” movement isanother nationwide day of protest on June 14, including a concert in New York City featuring Bette Midler, Patti Smith, and Rufus Wainwright. And if the split-screen of millions protesting as Trump takes in a gaudy fight doesn’t put a damper on things, the weather might.

Here’s the Weather Channel’s current Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.that “lightning within eight miles of the South Lawn requires a 30-minute evacuation. Persistent strikes could wipe out the event.

”Thanks to the president’s game-three attendance, ticket-holders must deal with heavy security Monday night. A watch party outside MSG was canceled. In rural Utah and Canada, the former ‘Shark Tank’ judge is learning that the business of building data centers for AI compute is not so wonderful. Rather than sticking to the GOP midterms script, the president keeps causing problems and forcing his congressional allies to fix them.

Giving voters tons of options and preventing actual fraud means slow counts and shifting results. But it feeds non-sensical MAGA conspiracy theories. The Maine Senate candidate is denying allegations of abusive behavior, an accuser says the story is worse than reported, and Democrats seem caught. Polls show the president’s credibility on inflation and living costs is very low and even worse among the swing voters that helped him win in 2024.

The president keeps being accused of sleeping during meetings, though he says he’s just “listening intensely. ” There’s a simple way to avoid this. Thousands of Albanians have taken to the streets in protest as construction begins on Ivanka and Jared’s Mediterranean luxury resort. New York wants nonprofits to play a bigger role in distressed housing but has let scammers run rampant in the past.

An internal memo from the center’s counsel gave staff a June 12 deadline to remove the president’s name from the building’s signage. The new presidential center in Chicago has an ambitious community agenda, a generous spirit — and a dismayingly cold granite core.

The president is publicly doubting its demise, GOP lawmakers haven’t acted, and the DoJ is reportedly coming up with a plan B.The president is expected to be there when the Knicks host an NBA Finals game for the first time since 1999. The sticker price for a year at NYU, Duke, USC, and others is creeping into six figures. Many families are starting to balk. New York





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