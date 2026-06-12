Everyone Had Knicks Fever at Chanel's Tribeca Artists Dinner

See exclusive Polaroids from inside the event celebrating the acclaimed artists who donate works to the festival's filmmakers.

A swanky Chanel party in New York City might be the last place you’d expect to see the Knicks game displayed on giant television screens.

But on Monday, June 8, the 19th annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner happened to take place on the same evening the NBA team was playing Game 3 in the championship series. Since their historic winning streak has united New Yorkers in ways unprecedented, the French label decided to lean all the way into Knicks mania.

Sofia Coppola, Grace Gummer, Christy Turlington, and Cole Escola circled the room in Matthieu Blazy’s coveted takes on the house’s tweed skirt suits and little black dresses. Molly Gordon wore an oversized leather Knicks jacket to show her team spirit while Palmer arrived in a playful beaded dog-print set from Blazy’s debut Métiers d'artFor her part, Teyana Taylor actually had tickets to the game and jetted straight to Madison Square Garden after a quick bite at the dinner party.

Her fellow Harlem native, A$AP Rocky, recently told reporters he wasn’t just a Knicks fan, he himself was a Knick. Did Taylor agree?

“Yes! When you’re a New Yorker, how we speak about us being New Yorkers, it’s always gonna be cocky. And we don’t regret it! ” Of course, it wouldn’t be a party without some Polaroids. Here, an exclusive set by photographer Emma Beiles Howie.





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