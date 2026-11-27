The price is hardly ever this low.

. And while it’s ordinarily a bit of a splurge, it’s currently a rare $50 off at Amazon’s Black Friday sale. According to price-checking tools, it’s only reached its current, lowest-ever price once before — so now’s the prime time to add to cart.

In addition to red light to target fine lines and wrinkles, the at-home tech also features infrared and blue light therapy, which help boost collagen and reduce acne, respectively. It’s also billed as the only mask on the market with a built-in, cryo-inspired under-eye cooling feature, which the brand says helps visibly tighten the under-eye area.

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Khloé Kardashian, Sofia Richie and Kyle Richards have also all been spotted using the mask, while Alix Earle called it “worth the hype” and “like an ice bath for your face” inThe NFL legend posted a playful video using the at-home skin care gadget earlier this month, quipping, “How do you think I get this glowing skin? ”Early deals run throughout November, with many discounts just as good as the main event.